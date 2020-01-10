On a night with three ranked bouts, the story from Penn State's first dual of 2020 wasn't the marquee matchups.

Generally you can count on the level of wrestling in those bouts to be of a higher caliber and so it was the bouts where there was more uncertainty — either because a backup was in the lineup or because wrestlers were making their debuts — which told the story.

The Nittany Lions were without All-American Roman Bravo-Young and national champion Vincenzo Joseph when they downed Illinois 22-16 at Rec Hall to kick off the new year.

While the absence of Bravo-Young and Joseph were felt for Penn State, two additions to the lineup — Shakur Rasheed at 197 pounds and Seth Nevills at heavyweight — counteracted that and helped propel Penn State to the win.

Things got off to a rocky start for Penn State as Brandon Meredith opened the dual by getting shut out 6-0 by Illinois' Justin Cardani just over a month after the Penn State freshman upset then No. 10 Michael Colaiocco of Penn.

Despite the loss, Meredith appears to have carved out the starting spot at 125 with Brody Teske having entered the transfer portal.

With Bravo-Young out of the lineup, the nod at 133 went to Austin Clabaugh who held his own with No. 7 Travis Piotrowski for the first period as Clabaugh trailed just 2-0 after one.

The three-time NCAA qualifier Piotrowski then opened up the scoring and was up 6-2 before recording the pin at the 6:53 mark to extend Illinois' lead to 9-0.

Penn State's first win of the night came in the first ranked bout of the night as No. 2 Nick Lee easily disposed of No. 16 Dylan Duncan by picking up a 13-5 major decision thanks to a takedown right at the buzzer coupled with 1:27 in riding time.

The bonus point win cut the Illini lead to 9-4, setting up Jarod Verkleeren to cut into the deficit even more.

Verkleeren got the start at 149, his first start since losing by sudden victory to Lehigh's Jimmy Hoffman and Verkleeren was able to pick up a 6-2 decision, cutting Penn State's deficit to 9-7.

The Nittany Lions turned to Bo Pipher at 157 to give Penn State its first lead of the with NCAA qualifier Brady Berge out of the lineup, but Pipher came up short as he dropped a 5-2 decision to Illinois' two-time NCAA qualifier Eric Barone.

The lineup changes continued after the break as Konner Kraeszig filled in for Vincenzo Joseph against No. 15 Danny Braunagel in Kraeszig's dual debut, but Braunagel proved too much as he rolled to a 12-3 major decision, extending the Illinois lead to 16-7.

Mark Hall provided Penn State with a much-needed win at 174 as the top-ranked Hall took on No. 8 Joey Gunther and got off to a fast start, with four first period takedowns before Gunther got hit for too many stalling warnings and was disqualified at the 6:40 mar.

Aaron Brooks continued to impress as he picked up his first ranked win of his young career, knocking off No. 13 Zach Braunagel by 9-4 decision to tie the dual at 16-16.

Shakur Rasheed was inserted into the lineup at 197 and named the starter for the rest of the season after Penn State coach Cael Sanderson announced All-American transfer Kyle Conel was out for the year with a shoulder injury.

Rasheed was an All-American at 197 two seasons ago and handled Illinois' Matt Wroblewski by 3-0 decision in his season debut to put Penn State up 19-16 and give the Nittany Lions their first lead of the night.

The final lineup change was the highly anticipated debut of four-time California high school state champion Seth Nevills as he was named the starter at heavyweight going forward as reigning NCAA champion Anthony Cassar is done for the year with a shoulder injury.

Nevills, whose brother Nick was a two-time All-American for Penn State, proved he's up to the task of starting right away as he downed Illinois' Luke Luffman by 6-3 decision to clinch the dual for Penn State.