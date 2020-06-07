Zain Retherford, one of the most decorated wrestlers in Penn State history, has parted ways on Sunday with the wrestling apparel company ScrapLife in the wake of a recent controversy.

After a lot of reflection I have decided to end my contract with ScrapLife. — Zain Retherford (@zaintrainusa) June 7, 2020

Retherford's decision comes after the company — which also currently represents former Nittany Lions Jason Nolf, David Taylor and Bo Nickal — issued an apology for a social media post from Don Beshada, a former partner at the company.

Beshada's post, which has since been deleted, reads as follows:

Retherford became the third ScrapLife athlete to part ways with the company and the first former Nittany Lion to do so. He declined to comment any further on his decision.

Former NCAA champion and All-American from Wisconsin Seth Gross and former Rutgers All-American and national champion Anthony Ashnault also terminated their partnerships with the company when the news broke on Saturday.

Retherford will now look for a new sponsor and new home to market himself and his signature nickname "The Zain Train."