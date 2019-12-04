It was the dual result heard, and felt, around the wrestling world.

Then-No. 10 Arizona State upset then-No. 1 Penn State by a score of 19-18, snapping Penn State's 60-match winning streak.

With the Nittany Lions’ first loss in nearly four years behind them and two important in-state duals on the horizon, here are the takeaways from Tuesday:

Similar lineup expected this weekend with an emphasis on the postseason

Penn State's second dual of the season didn't answer many questions regarding the Nittany Lions' potential dual meet lineup going forward.

Jarod Verkleeren got the start at 149 pounds after Luke Gardner got the start on opening day, while Bo Pipher once again filled in for an injured Brady Berge and the Nittany Lions forfeited at 184 instead of wrestling Creighton Edsell who competed at that spot on opening day.

Cael Sanderson stressed the need to find the right lineup heading into March's Big Ten and NCAA tournaments but also knows he has time to work out the kinks in the lineup.

As a result, he expects to field a similar lineup this weekend when Penn State travels to Lehigh on Friday and hosts Penn on Sunday.

"We're excited about we're at as far as the potential for this team," Sanderson said. "We've got some time to get things figured out. We like to compete — these guys like to compete and we're excited to get back on the mat, especially after getting our rear ends kicked a couple of weeks ago."

Part of the potential Sanderson sees is the depth this iteration of Penn State wrestling squads possesses, with an ability to field multiple competitive guys at every weight.

"We still have three and a half months-ish before nationals, so ultimately the job is to get the best group ready for nationals but we also want to win every position, every tie up, every scramble, every match, obviously," Sanderson said. "That's not to say that everything isn't important, but we also want to make sure we're looking at the big picture too."

Long break bodes well for freestyle efforts and provides opportunities for redshirts

Even prior to Penn State's first loss of the season, it was shaking out to be a unique year with the Bryce Jordan Center hosting the Olympic Team Trials in April, setting up a chance for many current and former Nittany Lions to make the Olympic Team in front of their home fans.

The first chance to qualify for the trials this year came at the Bill Farrell Invitational while the next chance comes during a month long break Penn State will have following this weekend's slate of matches.

Despite the lack of dual meet competition, Sanderson's squad will still be busy competing at either the U.S. Senior Nationals from Dec. 20-22 or at various open tournaments.

Sanderson said many of his prized redshirts would likely compete in open tournaments to gain experience under their belts and to be better prepared if they needed to be thrust into a starting role at a later date.

"We know we'll have a month before we compete again, so it's a great opportunity to train. But most of our guys have plans," Sanderson said. "We have our freestyle guys trying to qualify for that Olympic trials spot. This is the month that the majority of the kids are going to get qualified so it's important for our guys to nail that spot down now."

While Sanderson would likely prefer his guys get qualifying for the Olympic Trials out of the way, Mark Hall isn't as worried about the timing.

Hall is still non-committal as to which weight he'll attempt to compete at for 2020 or if he'll travel to Texas for the Senior Nationals.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native stated because of his final exam schedule, he's not sure if the Senior Nationals are in the cards, but he's confident he'll be able to qualify for the Olympic Trials.

"I'm not too worried about the Olympic Trials quite yet," Hall said. "I've got a pretty good career up to this point that I want to finish off strong. Whether qualifying for the Olympic Trials at that tournament is in the cards or not, it's not really that big of a deal to me, I'm just looking to keep getting better in here."

Cassar, Sanderson draw important lessons from losing

Sanderson and company have long extolled the double-edged sword of losing.

Obviously, Sanderson and his team would like to win, but he knows it can serve as a learning experience for his team as well.

"I think there's a lot of things we can take individually and as a team, too. As a coaching staff, I didn't have these guys ready to go," Sanderson admitted Tuesday. "We knew going into the match we needed to win one of those tight matches and we didn't. More than anything it's an opportunity and you either take advantage of it and wrestle great or you don't and we didn't so hopefully we take advantage of that."

While Penn State fell short in some key matches down the stretch, Anthony Cassar won his bout but because of the nature of the win — a decision instead of a technical fall or a major — it wasn't enough to fuel Penn State's comeback.

Cassar took personal responsibility for his squad coming up short.

"I just apologized for what I felt was letting the team down. I felt that it was my responsibility at the end of the day to get the job done and secure the win, so I apologized." Cassar said. "Then the coaches said we've got to wrestle the same no matter where we are."

But he also said Penn State can't rest on the fact it's got clout and name recognition and history behind the program and that the focus is on the present.

"We've got some new faces in the lineup, so we can't just rely on history and what we've done in the past and expect everything to go our way. We've got to fight for right now and make our own history," Cassar said.