Former Penn State wrestler Cody Law started off his professional fighting career with a bang.
Fighting with Bellator, the former Nittany Lion claimed his first official victory in his professional MMA debut after signing with Bellator back in September.
Congrats @codylaw_160 on a beautiful first round submission victory on @BellatorMMA tonight! #frm pic.twitter.com/n0mPpMn5y0— Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) October 29, 2020
Law defeated Orlando Ortega via a first round submission.
Over the course of two seasons in Happy Valley, Law posted an overall record of 21-9.
The former Nittany Lion eventually transferred to Division II Pitt-Johnstown where he was named an All-American as a junior and won the 157 pound Division II title as a senior.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
James Franklin has just added another crucial member of an already impressive 2022 recruitin…