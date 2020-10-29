Former Penn State wrestler Cody Law started off his professional fighting career with a bang.

Fighting with Bellator, the former Nittany Lion claimed his first official victory in his professional MMA debut after signing with Bellator back in September.

Law defeated Orlando Ortega via a first round submission.

Over the course of two seasons in Happy Valley, Law posted an overall record of 21-9.

The former Nittany Lion eventually transferred to Division II Pitt-Johnstown where he was named an All-American as a junior and won the 157 pound Division II title as a senior.

