Cody law
Cody Law waits for his opponent to declare defeat at the Nittany Lion Open at Rec Hall, December 6th 2015.

 Meghan Maffey

Former Penn State wrestler Cody Law started off his professional fighting career with a bang.

Fighting with Bellator, the former Nittany Lion claimed his first official victory in his professional MMA debut after signing with Bellator back in September.

Law defeated Orlando Ortega via a first round submission.

Over the course of two seasons in Happy Valley, Law posted an overall record of 21-9.

The former Nittany Lion eventually transferred to Division II Pitt-Johnstown where he was named an All-American as a junior and won the 157 pound Division II title as a senior.

