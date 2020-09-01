With a Bellator card featuring former Penn State wrestlers Ed Ruth and Phil Davis just over a week away, the promotion has signed another former Nittany Lion to a contract.

Cody Law, who went 21-9 in two seasons in Happy Valley before transferring to Division II Pitt-Johnstown, announced via Instagram that he signed a deal with Bellator.

At Pitt-Johnstown, Law was an All-American as a junior and won the 157 pound DII title as a senior.

Law is 5-0 in MMA according to Tapology and signed a contract with First Round Management, the same label managing Bo Nickal and Jorge Masvidal, among others.

In his Instagram post, Law said he'd be making his professional debut "sometime in the next month or so."

