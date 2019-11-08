Penn State hasn't lost a dual meet since February of 2015, good for a 59-match winning streak, but the Nittany Lions' quest to reach the 60-match unbeaten streak still poses a couple of unanswered questions.

Sunday's season opener against Navy at Rec Hall will feature a Midshipman team that went 6-4 last year en route to a finish in the middle of the pack at the NCAA Tournament.

On paper, Penn State should win handily, but there are still open roster spots at 125 and 149 pounds, meaning the Midshipmen could potentially open up a lead early and could also contend in some later bouts.

At 125, Cael Sanderson was non-committal as to whether or not Devin Schnupp, who currently has a 7-31 career record, or redshirt freshman and former four-time Iowa state high school champion Brody Teske would get the start on opening day.

Sanderson was similarly coy about who he'd throw out at 149 — either redshirt sophomore Jarod Verkleeren or redshirt junior Bo Pipher.

Last year, Verkleeren split time with NCAA qualifier Brady Berge as the starter at 149 and posted a 5-2 dual meet record, including a pin in his first-ever start.

Pipher, meanwhile, has been one of Penn State's more reliable backups and has seen time at 149, 157 and 165 and finished second at last year's Southern Scuffle at 157 pounds.

The Paonia, Colorado, native is likely to find his way into Sunday's lineup as Sanderson revealed Berge, this season's anticipated starter at 157, is questionable to start on Sunday after being knocked unconscious at the U23 World Championships in late October.

At those open weights, Sanderson placed a premium on competing with the right mindset as well as who'd produce the best result.

"We're just looking for the kid that's going to compete on Sunday or Friday, whenever the match happens to be, and that they can compete with those qualities that I mentioned before, you know just wrestling with some enthusiasm," Sanderson said. "It's more about how do we compete; that's what we're looking for. We want the guys that are going to compete with the right attitude."

The Midshipmen boast three ranked wrestlers, though they're all at weights where Penn State is fielding either an All-American or national champion, which likely won't bode well for Navy.

However, several Penn State wrestlers have been upset in the last calendar year, and Sanderson isn't taking the Midshipmen lightly.

"We're really excited for them to come in. Anytime you have a military team, you know the kids are tough. I mean they're making the ultimate sacrifice in what they're choosing to do for a career so we have all the respect in the world for them as individuals and competitors," Sanderson said. "We expect them to come in here and wrestle hard so we better be ready to go."