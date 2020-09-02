Big Ten wrestling tournament, Roman Bravo-Young and Sammy Alvarez
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young wrestles Rutgers’ Sammy Alvarez in the 133-pound quarterfinals at the Big Ten Wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Bravo-Young won 5-2 by decision.

 Jonah Rosen

2019 All-American Roman Bravo-Young has made it clear over and over again he’s an entertainer on the mat, but off the mat he’s making sure his fans are the ones being noticed.

On Wednesday, in a post made to twitter, Bravo-Young tweeted the caption “Hooked him up,” in regards to helping a fan that reached out to him in need of wrestling clothes.

Bravo-Young’s tweet addressed another tweet posted by a Twitter user with the handle @CoachKD98 who said Bravo-Young's actions could have even changed a young wrestler's life.

Bravo-Young and other Penn State wrestlers have often helped out or interacted with fans in times of need.

