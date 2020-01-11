Early in his young career, Seth Nevills has the potentially unenviable task of carving out his own niche as a collegiate heavyweight.

The Clovis, California, native is trying to follow in the footsteps of both his brothers — all three of whom wrestled in college and two of whom competed at heavyweight — and living up to the expectations that come with donning a Penn State singlet.

By now, the Nevills family name has become synonymous with success for heavyweights at the college level.

Fellow heavyweight Nick went on to become a two-time All-American for Penn State and just the seventh heavyweight to garner multiple All-American nods while AJ, who's also a heavyweight, is a junior at Fresno State and is a two-time NCAA qualifier, two-time PAC-12 runner-up and led the Bulldogs in wins in 2018.

But the youngest Nevills brought an impressive resume of his own to State College — he finished his high school career with a record of 169-1 and picked up four straight California state titles.

Cael Sanderson is well aware that Seth is his own wrestler with his own style despite coming from a family of heavyweights and despite backing up offensive juggernaut and reigning NCAA heavyweight champion Anthony Cassar.

In fact it's Seth's desire to carve out his own path and his own style which is what drew Sanderson to the freshman, and this desire has caused Sanderson to set a pretty high, but straightforward bar.

"We recruited Seth here to go kick some butt. He doesn't wrestle like anybody — he wrestles like Seth. He's just got to continue to develop and believe in himself," Sanderson said.

The Penn State faithful got their first taste of that when the Nittany Lions welcomed conference foe Illinois to Rec Hall to open up both the 2020 and Big Ten portion of their schedule.

The dual was tied late, with Shakur Rasheed's 3-0 decision at 197 giving Penn State its first lead of the night at 19-16.

That meant it came down to Nevills.

A win and he clinches the dual with no problem or controversy but a loss by decision ties the match and the winner is decided by criteria.

Nevills knew the stakes.

After all, it's seemingly to be expected that if you're a heavyweight, your team is going to rely on you late to close things out, especially when your team hasn't lost a Big Ten dual since Jan. 11, 2015.

Nevills got thrust into the lineup in place of Cassar, who Sanderson announced is done for the year after injuring his shoulder.

Cassar was someone who prided himself on being ready for the big moments and admitted on numerous occasions that he reveled in the spotlight or when the dual came down to him.

Chalk it up to being par for the course for being a heavyweight, chalk it up to having a brother who's been in the same position and has counseled him, but whatever enabled him to do so, Seth Nevills rose to the occasion and closed things out just like the prolific heavyweights before him.

Nevills picked up a 6-3 decision over Illinois' Luke Luffman to win his dual meet and Rec Hall debut and start Penn State off with a 22-16 win to begin the new decade, which made it particularly special and helped punctuate a dual that otherwise felt atypical of the Nittany Lions' recent brand.

"When you're a heavyweight you always kind of think that it could happen. As the dual was going on, I could sense it might come down to that," Nevills said. "It just excited me that my first dual could mean a lot. And I know it would mean a lot no matter what, but it was just icing on the cake."

No one — not Nevills, not Sanderson nor Nevills' teammate and two-time All-American Nick Lee — was seemingly surprised that the youngest member of a well-known and well-regarded wrestling family would be up to the task of winning the opening Big Ten dual of the season for an at times different looking Penn State team.

"Seth's a real calm guy — he didn't let the situation get to him at all. We love Seth and he does everything right," Lee said. "He does everything right every practice and works hard so I was just glad to see it in action out there."

It's clear Nevills has benefited from having his older brother Nick still in the Penn State wrestling room to help guide him along a journey which even had bumps in the road for Nick, who as a reigning two-time All-America, lost his starting spot to Cassar.

But again, it's equally as clear that Nevills is determined to make his own name for himself and create his own legacy, even if that means getting a little help from brother along the way, while putting any sibling rivalry aside.

"All of us just want what's best for each other and I think Nick just wants the best for me now that I'm wrestling and he's gonna be there to help me out," Nevills said. "He just tells me to go enjoy it. He knows he enjoyed it and he just wanted me to really go out there and not take anything for granted and get the full experience and enjoy every part of it."

The Nevills family, Nick and Seth especially, understand that wrestling and wearing a blue and white singlet adorned with "Penn State" in block letters every week can be tough and aren't tasks to be taken lightly.

"When we wrestle he's always helping me, telling me things I need to be doing and just [has] that big brother mentality. He's always looking out for me," Seth said.

Seth Nevills is going to go about putting his own unique stamp on Penn State's heavyweight spot and whether it's a product of his environment, his upbringing or some seemingly perfect culmination and combination of everything, it likely won't matter.

That's all because Cael Sanderson knows one thing — Nevills' future is bright and Penn State's recent legacy of churning out quality heavyweights is in good hands.

"He's just got to continue to develop and believe in himself… he can do well this year," Sanderson said. "He's got a great opportunity to be very successful."