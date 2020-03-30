Roman Bravo-Young didn’t mince words when he learned that the NCAA would not be including winter sport athletes in its decision to allow athletes to obtain an extra year of eligibility.

“What a joke. We just gave a free year of labor to the NCAA,” Bravo-Young wrote in a Twitter post.

Bravo-Young saw his sophomore season end before he could make a run at an NCAA title due to the cancellation of all winter postseason tournaments because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Spring sports athletes, however, were granted an extra season of eligibility by the NCAA.

Penn State wrestling’s roster consisted of five seniors at the end of the season — Kyle Conel, Dominic Giannageli, Mark Hall, Vincenzo Joseph and Shakur Rasheed.

