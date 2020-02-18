After Saturday's Bryce Jordan Center dual, there's no doubt — Nick Lee is the nation's top 141-pounder.

Lee is 17-0 this season with 15 bonus point wins and four ranked wins.

But it was Lee's 8-4 decision against former No. 1 Luke Pletcher of Ohio State on Saturday which put Lee, who entered that match ranked No. 2 at 141, over the top and squarely into the No. 1 spot at 141.

Several other wrestlers including Roman Bravo-Young (No. 2 at 133), Jarod Verkleeren (No. 17 at 149), Vincenzo Joseph (No. 1 at 165), Mark Hall (No. 2 at 174) and Aaron Brooks (No. 6 at 184) stayed the same nationally compared to last week.

Verkleeren lost to No. 1 Sammy Sasso by 3-1 decision in sudden victory while Hall pinned No. 7 Kaleb Romero in the dual to give Penn State an important lead.

Two other Nittany Lions — Shakur Rasheed and Seth Nevills — saw their national standing drop after their losses against the Buckeyes.

Rasheed dropped one spot from No. 17 at 197 to No. 18 while Nevills fell two spots at heavyweight from No. 15 to No. 17 after dropping a decision to Gary Traub.

Penn State enters its final dual of the season this Sunday against American with eight ranked wrestlers before the postseason gets underway