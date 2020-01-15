Cael Sanderson has long stressed the importance of keeping his program's guiding principles the same but adapting those principles to the personnel he has.

It's worked out well for the 11-year coach of one of the nation's preeminent athletic programs — he's won eight of the last nine NCAA titles, including four straight, and he's had to do it with at times very different rosters.

Part of that has been because of athletes getting hurt or graduating, but the introduction or loss of transfers has also been a part of it.

The process by which an athlete can transfer has seemingly become easier and more prevalent with the new NCAA transfer portal, and it's something Sanderson has come to accept as the norm.

"It is what it is — it's part of college athletics and it doesn't look like it's going anywhere," Sanderson said when addressing the media on Tuesday. "We're just trying to figure out how it works and be on top of it."

Sanderson's not kidding about wanting to be on top of the portal either.

"We check the transfer portal everyday. That's [assistant coach] Jake's Varner's job — he checks the transfer portal everyday," Sanderson said with a chuckle. "That's not his only responsibility but that's just part of college wrestling now and college athletics in general."

Recently, Sanderson has seen several wrestlers — Corey Keener, Carson Kuhn and this season Adam Busiello, Kyle Conel and Greg Kervliet — transfer into the program while also having high profile former recruits Gavin Teasdale, Nick Suriano and Brody Teske leave the program via transfer.

Sanderson has come accustomed to having wrestlers transfer and while he tries to make everyone happy, he recognizes that's sometimes easier said than done and that wrestlers might transfer.

"You want your kids to be happy and if our kids are happy, they're gonna compete well. There's more access to programs now so really there should be less surprises but that still doesn't mean everything works out perfectly," Sanderson said. "You're gonna have kids transfer."

Even with the talent Sanderson's had leave the program, he's also had talented wrestlers enter via the transfer portal.

This year former All-American Kyle Conel graduate transferred to Penn State while two years ago, three-time NCAA qualifier Corey Keener came from Central Michigan, just two of the several prominent wrestlers to come to Happy Valley by way of transfer.

While Penn State has fielded several different lineups so far this season, many of the wrestlers in the lineup have been in-house guys who came up through the program.

But Sanderson appreciates the fact he'll have to continue to capitalize on getting transfers to come to Penn State if he wants to continue his dominance atop the college wrestling world.

"If you look at the history of collegiate athletics, transfers have played a big part in teams winning national titles and being successful," Sanderson said. "That's life and college athletics in general, things come and go quickly. You've just got to be on top of it and we just want to do the best job we possibly can."