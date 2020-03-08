PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Mark Hall put Penn State fans and the larger wrestling world on notice early when he became one of the just two Penn State freshmen ever to win an NCAA title.

But that was four years ago.

Now at the tail end of his career and competing in his final postseason, Hall once again put people on notice that he's a force to be reckoned with.

Hall took on Iowa's Michael Kemerer in the 174-pound final at the 2020 Big Ten Tournament looking to avenge a dual loss — the only of Hall's season — to Kemerer.

The three-time Penn State All-American emerged victorious thanks to a 8-5, securing Hall his third consecutive conference title.

With the title, he joins Ed Ruth, David Taylor and Zain Retherford as the only Nittany Lions to win Big Ten titles in three consecutive wins.

The title pushes Hall's record to 23-1 this season and gives him 116 wins all-time, tied with Quentin Wright and Phil Davis for 17th on Penn State's all-time list.