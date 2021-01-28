Penn State has had a difficult time getting on the wrestling mat this season, and it now appears the university will have to add rescheduling its previously canceled matches to its to-do list.

Thus far, the Nittany Lions have had their first two matches against Rutgers and Michigan State postponed due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Cael Sanderson told reporters at his weekly media availability Wednesday that it appears it will be Penn State’s duty to reschedule those meets rather than the conference itself.

“I think it's gonna come down to the schools trying to reschedule,” Sanderson said. “That's what we've been trying to do. It's not easy as you can imagine with everything already.”

Despite the recent events, Sanderson still has his focus on getting his wrestlers to participate in four matches, which gives them the ability to be considered for a wild card position in the national tournament.

Sanderson is more than aware of the importance of this four-match mark, something he believes is not lost on his team either.

“They understand what's going on and we have to be really clear and communicate that with our student-athletes,” Sanderson said. “These kids, who have the best chance of starting and going to the Big Ten [Tournament], are the ones that we need to get to the four matches.”

Regardless of their role on the team, Sanderson wants to give his athletes every opportunity to succeed on the national stage.

Given the current state of the coronavirus, it's important to Sanderson and his staff that as many of their wrestlers as possible get four matches under their belt, regardless of their status on the team.

“There's another layer,” Sanderson said. “Any of the kids that have not gotten COVID, they need to get to four,” Sanderson said. “In case they were to get sick, they wouldn't have a chance to get to nationals, so I think there are different levels of priority.”

Sanderson believes in this mindset in the uncertain climate and thinks it is important that all 14 teams in the conference get on the same page in terms of the national tournament.

“We're not trying to play games or anything,” Sanderson said. “I think you have to, as a conference, know that we want to get the kids and student-athletes that have the potential of earning automatic spots in the conference to get there and get to the four matches.

“I think as a conference we should all be on the same page where we're trying to [ensure] our student-athletes that need the matches, get the matches. That's got to be the priority.”

The Nittany Lions are more than ready to officially get their season underway.

Jarod Verkleeren in particular is especially eager to begin the 2021 campaign.

During his longer than usual offseason, Verkleeren, who expects to wrestle at 149 lbs this season, has focused on bettering his mental toughness. He believes this new approach could prove to be useful.

“Mentally getting ready for battle, I'm ready to go,” Verkleeren said. “This year, I'm looking forward to the tough matches, preparing my mind and getting ready to grind out there.”

Outside of the mental aspect of the sport, Verkleeren has had plenty of time in the gym alongside his teammates to better prepare for the long awaited start to the season.

“When I step in to practice, I'm going to give it my best every time, and I'll continue to get better from there,” Verkleeren said. “If I have a tough match, I'm ready to go. I'm ready to dominate. That's what you should expect from me this year.”