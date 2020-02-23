It was his last match in Rec Hall and Shakur Rasheed didn't want to be left out.

So as he's done often times before, he had to look to teammates Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall for inspiration.

The trio was part of a group of seven seniors honored before Sunday's senior day match for their commitment and contribution to Penn State wrestling over the years.

Rasheed got honored for real this time, in what looks to be his true senior season after the NCAA granted him another year of eligibility over the summer.

Last season, he took part in the team's senior day ceremony but the emotion and magnitude of the moment didn't fully sink in.

"Walking out there was definitely bittersweet. Last time, I knew I'd probably come back, so it wasn't as emotional. I'm not gonna get out there and start crying but I just took it all in, looked at the banners, the crowd, coach Cael," Rasheed said.

The Coram, New York, native and theater major with aspirations to become an actor admits his favorite part of senior day was being able to put on one last show for the Rec Hall faithful.

Rasheed's contributions have been slightly more sporadic than Joseph's or Hall's who have been mainstays in the Penn State lineup for years.

He's bounced around the lineup, competing at four different weight classes — 165 pounds, 174, 184 and 197. At various points throughout his career, he has had to battle injury and battle for a starting spot.

He was an All-American at 197 pounds two years ago, but spent each of the last two seasons at 184 where Rsheed said he feels most natural.

Still, in his five years in a blue and white singlet, Rasheed has only started in 30 duals and 16 postseason matches and he missed the first four duals of this season.

But he's still managed to make his mark in at least one important way throughout his career — his penchant for hitting opponents with a lethal crossface cradle that usually results in a pin.

Sunday's match was no different, though the stakes were a little higher.

Joseph and Hall each took a page out of Rasheed's playbook and hit the crossface cradle to pin their opponents in 4:00 and 2:33, respectively.

It was at that point Rasheed knew he needed to join the national champions Joseph and Hall and get a pin of his own.

"I was thinking the whole time that I wanted to end my last match with a cradle just because I feel like that's what got me rolling and that's what the fans love," Rasheed said. "I was like 'I can't be the only senior not to pin.' In my head, I was like I'm getting a pin no matter what. I didn't think about getting it quicker than them, I was more thinking I didn't wanna be the only senior who didn't pin my guy."

The pin was Rasheed's first of the year, but it wasn't the match itself that Rasheed feels gives him momentum heading into the postseason.

Rather it was everything leading up to the match.

"I don't think the match itself is gonna change everything. I think it was just more before the match and preparation and talking to the coaches that helped me get in the right mind space for this match," he said. "There's eight or nine matches to win Big Tens and nationals, so I'm just taking it one match at a time."

In taking it one match at a time and staying focused on his goals, Rasheed can learn lessons and draw inspiration from Joseph and Hall one final time.

"I could go on and on, but I think both of them are very calm, cool and collected when it comes to any match you watch," he said. "I think that's something everybody can learn from as a leader and captains on the team, you look at that and I think it helps you calm down and just believe you can do whatever you put your mind to because that's what they do."