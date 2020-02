Penn State's 2021 recruiting class was bolstered by a new addition on Friday morning.

Top-ranked recruit Alex Facundo announced via his Instagram page that he will be joining the Nittany Lions at the conclusion of his high school wrestling career.

Currently a junior at Davison High School in Michigan, Facundo is the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 170 pounds according to InterMat.

He is a two-time Michigan state champion as well as a two-time Cadet World bronze medalist.