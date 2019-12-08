Cael Sanderson has assessed a lot of talent over his 14 seasons as a head coach.

Usually he knows what he has talent-wise and can reasonably predict a wrestler's trajectory and future impact on Penn State’s lineup.

Every once in a while though, Sanderson gets it wrong, and wrestlers exceed his expectations — it happened with Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal, but now it's seemingly happening with one of Penn State's rising stars, freshman Aaron Brooks.

Brooks is a four-time Maryland state champion and won a Cadet gold and Junior World silver medal before ever arriving in Happy Valley, establishing his wrestling bona fides early.

Still, when Sanderson opted to pull Brooks' redshirt on Friday prior to Penn State's dual with Lehigh, he wasn't sure how that would bode for someone who hadn't wrestled in a dual meet since high school and was now being thrust into the nation's top starting lineup at 184 pounds.

Brooks managed a 10-5 decision over Lehigh's NCAA qualifier Chris Weiler in his dual debut, and established he belongs in the lineup in the future for Penn State as he suited up in favor of All-American Shakur Rasheed, who has yet to compete for the Nittany Lions this year.

The four-time Maryland state champion followed that up with another win, a much more commanding 19-4 tech fall over Penn's Jesse Quatse, helping Penn State to down the Quakers on Sunday and close out his debut weekend.

"His first match on Friday, I didn't know what to expect, but really he was one of our guys that wrestled the best," Sanderson said following Penn State's 33-7 rout of Penn on Sunday.

The Hagerstown, Maryland, native didn't necessarily anticipate getting the nod on Friday and burning his redshirt.

But if there's one thing that's been drilled into the young Brooks in his short time in the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex, it's the importance of being ready when your time comes.

"We’re just always ready to wrestle when it happens. We never know, but we’re always ready, so whenever it’s our time, we’re ready," Brooks said following his win against Lehigh. "I had a lot of fun out there wrestling and getting to my offense. It felt good the first time out there."

It's a message and a way of thinking that was instilled in Brooks by one of his teammates, Mark Hall, who knows almost better than anyone what Brooks is going through.

Hall started off his freshman as a coveted and highly touted redshirt much like Brooks, and much like Brooks, Hall was thrust into the Penn State starting lineup at 174 pounds in 2017 overtaking then-starter Geno Morelli.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native went on to partner with Vincenzo Joseph in becoming Penn State's first ever freshman national champions, and while he reached the mountaintop early, Hall is making sure Brooks understands his potential and is as prepared as can be.

"When you're training like you're the starter, then when you are the starter, you don't have any surprises," Hall said prior to the Nittany Lions' slate of matches against fellow Keystone State foes. "Those who are freshmen or those guys who're redshirting, it's not really time off — it's more of a means to help you get your mind right when your time does come to wrestle in a Penn State singlet. And not everyone gets to do that."

Brooks is one of the rare few who got that opportunity to don one of those famous blue and white singlets and didn't waste his debut, impressing Hall in the process.

"It was awesome. I was hyping him up all day," Hall said. "I was just excited for him. He’s got a high ceiling. He’s already great. He’s going to be even better. We’re excited for him."

Even with all eyes on him, in a hostile environment against an opponent in Lehigh which was looking for its first win against Penn State in 11 years, Brooks managed to stay composed on the mat and took his time off the mat to soak everything in.

"It was fun. Honestly, when you get out there, you don’t really hear the crowd that much, you kind of focus," Brooks said. "Watching my teammates, it was pretty electric."

Cael Sanderson isn't shy — he projects big things for Brooks this season and once again seems to know what he has talent wise.

"He’s a spark plug. We need a spark, obviously, and he’s a guy we feel can contend for a national title at that weight class," Sanderson said. "With three months of college wrestling, I think he’ll jump a couple levels."

Brooks is high on himself as well and knows he'll continue to improve and he has seemingly bought in to the time honored adage Sanderson preaches about taking things one match at a time.

"I know the plan is to get better each week and each match," Brooks said. "I’m excited to see the version I will be in March."

Before Brooks even makes it to March though and looks back on his season as a whole, he can look back fondly on his debut weekend.

"He wrestled pretty darn good," Sanderson said.