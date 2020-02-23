Even with THON going on all the way across Penn State's campus at the Bryce Jordan Center, the Rec Hall faithful turned out in their usual numbers for Penn State's final dual of the season.

Prior to the match, seven seniors — including recent addition and grad transfer Kyle Conel — were honored as part of the team's senior day celebrations before Penn State cruised to an easy 40-3 victory over American.

In a change of pace for the Nittany Lions, the dual started at 141 where top-ranked Nick Lee made relatively easy work of American's Sal Profaci, knocking off the former Michigan NCAA qualifier by a score of 7-3 decision to put Penn State on the board 3-0 right out of the gate.

The afternoon's only ranked bout came at 149 where No. 17 Jarod Verkleeren took on the Eagles' No. 8 Kizhan Clarke, the third top-10 opponent in a row for Verkleeren, who finally got back in the win column.

Verkleeren secured a takedown with about three seconds left in the final period to secure a 3-1 decision and his first top-10 win of the season, extending Penn State's lead to 6-0.

At 157, Penn State opted for Luke Gardner over NCAA qualifier Brady Berge, who got the start in last week's Bryce Jordan Center match against Ohio State.

Gardner continued Penn State's winning ways and extended the Nittany Lions' to 9-0, notching an impressive comeback 7-5 decision, storming back after being down 3-0 after the second period.

Senior Vincenzo Joseph got a rowdy and impressive ovation before the match as part of the senior day festivities and he sent the crowd to its feet again, cruising to an early 8-0 lead before pinning American's Tim Fitzpatrick at the 4:00 mark and putting the Nittany Lions up 15-0.

Mark Hall also won his final match in Rec Hall, extending his team lead in pins to 10, securing the fall over Anthony Wokasch and extending Penn State's lead to 21-0 entering halftime.

Aaron Brooks came out of the break and continued his impressive freshman season, notching his fifth straight win when he knocked off NCAA qualifier and former JUCO national champion Tanner Harvey by 8-5 decision, extending Penn State's lead to 24-0.

Shakur Rasheed picked up his first pin of the season, picking up the fall over William Jarrell in 1:04 extending Penn State's lead to 30-0, and giving all three seniors in Penn State's lineup a pin to close out their Rec Hall careers.

Heavyweight Seth Nevills got back in the win column after two straight losses, picking up a 10-2 major decision and extending Penn State's lead to 34-0 heading into the final two bouts.

Brandon Meredith suffered the Nittany Lions' only loss of the afternoon, dropping a tight 4-2 sudden victory decision to Gage Curry, putting American on the board 34-3.

Roman Bravo-Young capped off the win at 133 pounds, securing a dominant first period pin, registering the fall over the Eagles' Joshua Vega in 2:09 to give Penn State a dominant win to close out the dual season.