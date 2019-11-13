Come March, all eyes in the wrestling world will be on the Bryce Jordan Center for the 2020 Olympic Trials.

For the wrestlers who haven't yet qualified for the trials, though, the first real chance comes this weekend at the Bill Farrell International Tournament in New York City where the winners will have the chance to qualify for the Trials.

While Penn State plans to send several wrestlers to the Farrell, 15 Nittany Lions will also be heading to West Point for the Black Knight Invitational, Penn State's only in season tournament.

With that, here are some takeaways from Tuesday's media availability:

Black Knight Invite presents unique opportunity for some

Thanks to the Farrell being the same weekend as the Black Knight Invitational, space on Penn State's roster will be freed up for some wrestlers who normally wouldn't get a chance to go.

The tournament will feature Michigan, Indiana, Central Michigan, Hofstra, Bloomsburg, Maryland and Army and Cael Sanderson said it'll be a good chance for guys to carve out potential starting spots.

"It'll be competitive, but we'll see some of our guys in those weights where we want to see who's really going to step up and claim that spot," Sanderson said.

Sanderson mentioned that he'd be taking three wrestlers at 125 as well as multiple at 149 and 157 pounds, so the tournament could shed light as to who'll emerge as the starter at these weights.

Among those going for Penn State is Bo Pipher, who won a close 7-6 decision in his season debut on Sunday against Navy and for the Paonia, Colorado, native he feels he takes more away from a tournament than a dual.

"I like wrestling tournaments and getting a lot of matches in one day. It's a lot of experience," Pipher said. "You can learn a lot from a tournament, for me more so than a dual because you have a lot of different matches to analyze."

Pipher along with teammates Konner Kraeszig and Austin Hoopes are also likely to see action on Sunday, and they're among those who will have the biggest chance to capitalize on the absence of the starters.

"We have a couple guys wrestling freestyle this weekend, so it'll give a couple of guys who wouldn't have it a chance to go now," Sanderson said.

Sanderson won't burn prized redshirts or rush wrestlers back from injury this early

Notably absent in Sunday's opening day dual were All-American Shakur Rasheed and NCAA qualifier Brady Berge.

Rasheed is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL which he sustained last season while Berge is recovering from getting knocked out at the U23 World Championships at the end of October.

Sanderson admitted he held both out of Sunday's dual against Navy for precautionary and recovery reasons.

He was similarly noncommittal as to whether either would compete at this weekend's tournament, saying he didn't want to rush either back into action.

"With both of those guys, it's going to be a day-to-day thing," Sanderson said. "We don't have to wrestle them if there's no reason to do that. Obviously they want to compete, but we've still got a few months of the season ahead here."

Penn State also has prized freshmen like Aaron Brooks, Joe Lee, Michael Beard and Seth Nevills, but Sanderson is choosing to keep their redshirts intact, especially given the fact they could appear in some duals down the line.

"We're not gonna burn a redshirt for a few matches. Those guys are ready to go, but you never know what's going to happen, so it wouldn't make much sense to wrestle those guys just for a few matches. If we had the football rule where they could wrestle four matches, that'd be great, but we don't."

Teske looking to build on opening day win

After nearly two years, Brody Teske finally made his long awaited Penn State dual debut at 125 pounds.

Teske started opening day against Navy over Devin Schnupp, who compiled a 3-19 dual meet record at 125 over the last two seasons, and eked out a 2-1 decision.

The Duncombe, Iowa, native took home four state titles when he was in high school and has been highly touted ever since he arrived, but now he's looking to live up to and improve upon his experiences.

"It's definitely in my mind that I want to go up there and score more points," Teske said. "A 2-1 match like that isn't something I want to do, but it's a W and it's early in the season and I'm still learning."

Teske went 6-2 last season wrestling unattached including a 2-1 record in the prestigious Southern Scuffle last January.

Going forward now, he's placing a premium on gaining confidence and scoring more points, something he's going to have to hearken back to his roots to do.

"Confidence is really big right now and just continuing to move forward," he said. "[Scoring a lot] is a lifestyle I've had ever since I was a young kid — I always wanted more."