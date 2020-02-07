In recent weeks, Cael Sanderson has lamented that his squad needs to get better and get healthy to be a bona fide contender for a fifth-straight NCAA title come March.

But Sanderson can at least take some consolation in the performance of freshman heavyweight Seth Nevills, who was thrust into the starting spot midseason once it was announced reigning NCAA heavyweight champion Anthony Cassar was out for the season.

Three of Penn State's duals in January came down to Nevills, and the possibility remains that Penn State's next two matches — at Wisconsin on Friday at 9 p.m. and at Minnesota on Sunday at 2 p.m. — could come down to Nevills yet again, even if things go according to plan.

"I think they're ready to go. Every dual we have, especially this year has the potential to be a great match," Sanderson said. "These matches, even if we wrestle well, could come down to heavyweight, so we've just got to keep competing."

Nevills is 11-1 this season with six bonus point wins and a ranked win over Nebraska's No. 15 Christian Lance.

Even after Nevills got shut out 7-0 to Iowa's No. 3 Tony Cassiopi, though, Sanderson isn't worried about Nevills' matchup with No. 5 Trent Hillger of Wisconsin and No. 1 Gable Steveson of Minnesota in what could be Big Ten and NCAA Tournament previews for Nevills.

"Nevills, when you watch him wrestle, he can do some pretty incredible things," Sanderson said. "Every time he competes he seems to be a little more loose and a little more excited to be out there. We'll see what he can do, but I think he can compete with just about anybody if he just goes out and is himself."

Sanderson has been pleased with Nevills' performance this season and has high hopes for the freshman and four-time California state high school champion, and he fully admitted that the goal was for Nevills to be the full-time starter before Cassar came back.

As a result, Nevills had to readjust his mindset to go from being ready to start full-time as a freshman to being willing to take a step back and utilize his redshirt year to train.

Nevills credits Sanderson and his unique ability to put things in perspective for making the news easier to take.

"Cael just sat me down and told me the situation and just said I had to look at it like it was another year to train," Nevills said. "And looking at another year to train would just be awesome and how much you can grow in a year here is phenomenal. It didn't really change too much because when you put it like that, why wouldn't you be okay with it?"

Nevills said he's grown by "leaps and bounds" since he got here after graduating high school and highlighted his toughness as the area where he feels he's grown the most.

But it's Seth's brother Nick, a former two-time All-American heavyweight for Penn State, who helped Seth learn what was going to be expected of him in the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex and thus helped Seth grow and mature emotionally as well.

"Nick really tried to open up my eyes before I got here so it wouldn't be such a shock to me, so I was really thankful for that and that I had someone to lead me in the right direction," Nevills said. "[Seth said] it's going to take a long time to win in this room, which it did, and being okay with making mistakes, learning from that and asking questions if you're not sure on things."

While Nevills felt it took a long time to win even when in the friendly confines of Penn State's wrestling room, he quickly found success in the wrestling cathedral that is Rec Hall and beyond.

He mainly focuses on himself and not his opponents, so regardless of the fact that Nevills has two top-5 matchups on tap, he's approaching them the same way regardless of if he needs to pull off the upsets to clinch the dual or not.

"I just love wrestling, so whether it comes down to me or if the dual is already clinched, it's just another match," Nevills said. "That's how I like to think about it."