After announcing his intent to transfer in March, former Kent State All-American Kyle Conel has officially been cleared to compete for Penn State this season.

The move was first reported by the Centre Daily Times and immediately gives Penn State a chance to contend for another national title.

Conel will likely slot in at 197 with the graduation of Bo Nickal, who won his last NCAA title at 197 last season.

The Ashtabula, Ohio, native came to Penn State as graduate transfer from Kent State where he went 58-19 over his career with the Golden Flashes.

He took the wrestling world by storm when he finished in third place at 197 at the 2018 NCAA Tournament by pinning Ohio State's Kollin Moore in the semifinals.

With the addition of Conel and the returns of Shakur Rasheed and Anthony Cassar, Penn State's upperweights will likely be one of the driving forces toward leading the Nittany Lions to another NCAA title.