Kyle Conel’s true passion in life doesn’t involve the sport of wrestling, where he's largely excelled for much of his life, but rather developing and creating his own video games.

Conel is a former All-American and Division I wrestler at both Kent State and Penn State, but is now pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming an independent video game developer.

“I'm the youngest of five,” Conel told The Daily Collegian. “All my older siblings would play video games, and so I've been playing video games since before I remember. I've seen home videos of myself playing video games and I had to be about three or four.”

Conel’s interest in game development is no new hobby, though.

The idea of creating video games for other’s enjoyment is something he has aspired to do since he was a child.

According to Conel, he knew he wanted to develop his own video games around the age of six or seven, but attempted to create his first game at an even earlier age.

“There were computer games where you have to put a CD in your computer and play a game,” Conel said. “So when I was, I think five, I thought I could make a game by making a CD. So I took a piece of paper and wrote the game's name on it, and put it in my CD drive thinking I could make a game. My older siblings told me it was much harder than that, and so I kind of researched it from there.”

Conel, who hails from Ashtabula, Ohio, knew that in order to develop his own brand of games, he would have to require an education to better understand the practice, and began his collegiate career at Kent State where he wrestled for three seasons.

While at Kent State, Conel received an education in computer science all while wrestling at one of the highest levels in the nation, teaching himself to program simultaneously.

It was on the wrestling mats where he met his former assistant coach Matt Hill — currently the head coach at Edinboro — whom he would grow an extremely close relationship with.

“He's a very warm-hearted kid,” Hill said of his former wrestler. “He is easy to like, he always has a smile on his face, has a great smile and a great personality. He loves to interact with his friends and goofing around and telling stories. I don't think anybody's ever, ever complained about him not doing the right things on or off the mat.”

The two spent ample time together in the wrestling room, building Conel up to become one of the better athletes on the roster.

“Kyle was always focused, always on task,” Hill said. “He would get tired easily, though, so we had to always push him and encourage him to make sure he's not happy with [settling]. It was more of a mental thing. No one's perfect, but he's pretty [high] up there."

Conel’s work ethic and dedication to the sport were not lost on his coach, and it's part of the reason he earned All-American status after coming in third place in his weight class in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

That same hard work was witnessed and admired by his teammates.

Devin Nye, who wrestled with Conel at Kent State and often trained with him, saw this first hand.

“This man’s work ethic is pretty good,” Nye said. "He always tried his best. We're just bigger guys, and in the sport there's a lot of different weight classes, so naturally we're just in the back, but you know we always give it our all and never quit. We tried to compete at the highest level that we could.”

The pair were more than just teammates, as they shared a close friendship and tight bond throughout their collegiate athletic careers.

“He's definitely a true bro,” Nye said. “He would always be there for you whenever you're down. You can kind of just go talk to Conel and he'll let you know what's up. He’s always doing stuff with you and he’s just a genuine friend and a genuine guy. He is just a really good person.”

That close friendship resulted in Nye getting a taste of Conel’s passion for video games first hand.

While at Kent State, Conel would host video game-themed parties at his apartment that featured games from all sorts of genres.

“Everywhere he went, there was some type of gaming event that we did. He would throw these massive game nights, and he had one TV with Super Smash Brothers on it, another TV with some weird indie game that I've never heard of that was really fun,” Nye said. “His bedroom would have three different TVs setup with three different games. We were just chilling having a fun time.”

Aside, from sharing his love of video games with his teammates, Conel let it be known that he was still striving toward the idea of creating his own games.

Hill recalls hearing his former wrestler expressing his desire to be a part of the indie game industry.

“He had a very mature mentality compared to other guys on our team,” Hill said. “He wasn't like a day to day thinker, so he could forecast himself into the future. He had a pretty good plan on what he wanted. Obviously, for any 18 or 19 year old kid, your mind changes, but from all the kids I've coached before, he's always had a pretty solid plan ahead of him and made sure he had a good future in a detailed manner.”

That mature mentality and ability to plan his future is partially what led him to Penn State.

It was actually Hill who was able to persuade Conel into pursuing the possibility of wrestling as a Nittany Lion.

“I was actually just going to go straight to the workforce,” Conel said. “I was just going to go and try to get a programming job. I actually had a job lined up to be a programmer.”

Hill made it clear that he hoped Conel would continue his wrestling career by pursuing a master’s degree and entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I got into the transfer portal and kind of looked around and talked to some schools, went on some visits,” the former Nittany Lion said. “I think I went to Penn State first, and then I went to a few other schools and after a couple other visits, I just knew I wanted to be at Penn State.”

Conel wrestled only five matches, as his year was cut short due to a season-ending shoulder injury.

Despite that, Conel was a fan favorite before he ever stepped foot in Rec Hall.

At the 2018 NCAA Tournament, Conel knocked off Ohio State's Kollin Moore in the 197 pound bracket to prevent Ohio State from increasing its score in the team race.

Conel entered that tournament with a 30-11 record and unseeded, but demonstrated his trademark work ethic to battle all the way to third place.

So when he finally came to Happy Valley, he knew people would have his back.

"It's kind of ironic, and I just thought about that when I got to the transfer portal and was like, 'What if I went to Penn State?'" Conel said prior to last season. "Because of what happened at nationals and everything, a ton of Penn State fans came up to me and they really accepted me and were obviously happy because of what happened."

Conel earned his master’s degree in program management and organizational leadership and graduated in December 2019.

The former All-American is now working as a programmer at a small company known as Moreland Connect, which specializes in custom software for businesses.

Despite having a full-time job, Conel is still dedicated to developing his own video games.

He currently posts his work on a platform that makes his games free of charge.

According to Conel, he doesn’t see game development as a way to earn large sums of money. Instead, he views it as an opportunity to provide an escape for all of those seeking one.

“If I could just make one person happier, that's enough for me.”