Matt McCutcheon was hurting.

It was 2017 and he just finished competing at his third and final NCAA Tournament and had fallen short of the podium for the third straight year.

But what happened next — the history McCutcheon was about to witness and be a part of — made everything just a bit easier to stomach.

In 2017, Penn State's squad became just the fourth team ever to crown five NCAA Champions in a single season and scored an NCAA-record 146.5 team points en route to the sixth title of Cael Sanderson's coaching career.

The Apollo, Pennsylvania, native just posted his second 20-win season in three years and finished third at 197 pounds at the Big Ten tournament, which he ultimately parlayed into a fifth seed at the NCAA Tournament.

McCutcheon was upset by seventh-seeded Aaron Studebaker of Nebraska on Friday night and it stung, but he's part of a team.

That meant he bought in to Sanderson's plan and knew ultimately if he couldn't attain his goal, a team title was the next best thing.

So when teammates Zain Retherford, Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Bo Nickal all won titles and helped secure the team title for Penn State, it was almost therapeutic for McCutcheon, whose NCAA Tournament run had ended the previous day.

"Seeing them win definitely made it easier," McCutcheon told the Collegian. "I admit it hurt at that point, but winning the team title and watching those guys accomplish their goals directly after my NCAA Tournament ended definitely was a big help for me."

The magnitude of the situation also wasn't lost on McCutcheon or current Maryland head coach and former Mizzou associate coach Alex Clemsen.

Prior to 2017, Oklahoma State crowned five NCAA champs once in 2002 and Iowa did it twice, in 1986 and 1997, so Penn State was looking to join elite company if it could pull off something so rare and have five guys win titles.

"Once they all made the finals and then we had one guy do it [win a title] and then another guy do it, it was like 'holy crap, these guys can actually do this,'" McCutcheon said. "It's obviously a big stage and a big moment, but you just want them to go out there and wrestle freely and I think that was important for us."

A big part of what allowed Penn State to excel that year, and most years, was an emphasis on perspective.

In Penn State's case that often manifests itself in the dichotomy of winning that first team or individual title as a catalyst for success and the start of a run compared to then the need and desire to defend past titles and using that as fuel.

But thanks to a story Sanderson likes to tell, a phrase or a concept like 'title defense' often doesn't enter into the vocabulary of any Penn State wrestler.

"It's like getting a bouquet of roses. You get your bouquet and then they die and then after you win your national title, it's done with and you've got to get a new bouquet of roses," McCutcheon said. "So there's never the idea we're defending anything, it's more we're going out there to get another one."

It's an anecdote and a perspective which McCutcheon and Retherford have taken to heart and find solace in.

Retherford was the first of his teammates to step off the podium a champion in 2017 when he won his second NCAA title at 149 pounds and though he'd been to the mountaintop before, he wasn't satisfied with resting on his laurels.

"If you take the right mindset, if you're always trying to get better and if you're not focused on defending but rather focused on the same desire that won you your first national title, and you put aside what you've done in the past, you see it's just a new goal," Retherford told the Collegian. "For me, it wasn't really a challenge to compete hungrily for a second or third title, it's about keeping the perspective of it's a new goal and just being as hungry for it as you were the first time around."

While Retherford didn't let his past success wholly dictate how he looked at things or change how he wrestled, there is something to be said for Retherford having "been there before" and thus knowing what to expect.

And as tired of a cliche as that phrase or notion might be, it's part of what Clemsen felt gave Retherford — who competed against Mizzou's Lavion Mayes in the 149-pound final and his teammate Jason Nolf, who took on Mayes' teammate Joey Lavallee in the 157-pound final — an advantage.

"I think some of that was probably a product of those guys being comfortable in their element in the finals multiple times and our guys, it being their first trip," Clemsen told the Collegian.

If prior success was only part of what made life easier for Retherford and Nolf against two of Mizzou's top guys, Clemsen feels innate talent was another key factor.

"I felt like Lavallee and Lavion, you know, being to the finals they had really good tournament and had given themselves an opportunity to compete for a national championship and we sure as hell wanted to win those matches," Clemsen said. "We didn't go out there to take second or to lay down or to not compete well but, you know, those guys. the two that they were wrestling are really really special kids. Retherford and Nolf are probably two of the best that have ever done it in collegiate wrestling."

Those two winning their individual titles and their talent helped with the team race, which Penn State won handily.

But Retherford, Nolf and others had been on talented teams before that won NCAA titles.

What made that team special was a certain brand of contagious selflessness that permeated throughout Penn State's wrestling room.

"That year we had guys that were there from when I had just gotten to college and it was a good mix of guys that weren't necessarily even starters, that would do anything for the team and would chew their arm off to get points for the team if necessary," Retherford said. "I think having that not just in the guys that were starting but in the guys that'll maybe get a chance in the lineup one day, maybe wont, helped getting everyone on board and we really did in 2017."

Perspective was arguably the driving force for what enabled Retherford, McCutcheon and others to go out and compete and take risks en route to trying to capture another team title and more individual titles.

It's a perspective drilled into them by Sanderson, but there's another important perspective from 2017 that can't and shouldn't get lost amid the humility surrounding Penn State — the historical nature of what that 2017 team accomplished.

"I think that having one national champ is really, really special. The fact that they [Penn State] had five is absurd," Clemsen, who also helped guide Mizzou legend J'Den Cox to a national title in 2017, said. "We're talking two or three times that's happened. I mean more times than that, people have walked on the moon."