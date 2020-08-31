With no concrete idea of when Cael Sanderson's squad will suit up and step on the mat again, fans of the Penn State wrestling dynasty won't have to wait long to see some former Nittany Lions compete.

Two former Penn State national champions — Phil Davis and Ed Ruth — are slated to compete at Bellator 245 on Sept. 11 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Davis, a four-time All-American, compiled 116 career wins in a Penn State singlet, taking home two Big Ten and one NCAA title before graduating in 2008.

A former Bellator light heavyweight champion, Davis made the transition to MMA immediately after graduating from Penn State in 2008 and has compiled a 22-5-1 record between UFC and Bellator heading into this fight.

The Harrisburg native is taking on former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a rematch of their UFC 163 fight in 2013, where Davis won by unanimous decision.

With both now competing for Bellator, Davis is looking for another win over Machida in the light heavyweight division of the fight, which serves as the headliner on a night where another Nittany Lion great is on the card.

Fellow Harrisburg native and three-time NCAA champion Ed Ruth is joining Davis on the card as he takes on Taylor Johnson in the middleweight division.

Ruth went 136-3 with four Big Ten and three NCAA titles during his time in a blue and white singlet before transitioning to MMA.

Ruth, 29, is six years younger than Davis and has a smaller sample size in MMA, competing in 10 fights with an 8-2 record including six wins by knockout since making his MMA debut in November 2016.

The two former Nittany Lions shared a card once before — at Bellator 186 — which took place at the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 3, 2017 where Davis won by unanimous decision and Ruth won by knockout.

Davis and Ruth are joined in the world of MMA by former teammates Bubba Jenkins, now with the Professional Fighters League as well as Jimmy Lawson.

But next year, the number of former Nittany Lions in MMA could go up by two, as former national champions Bo Nickal and Anthony Cassar have both declared their intentions to compete in MMA after the 2021 Olympics.

Nickal has drawn especially high praise, most notably from former two-time NCAA champion and Bellator and UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Askren took to Twitter to voice his support for the former three-time NCAA champion Nickal.

Been thinking @NoBickal is one of the most exciting prospects to move from wrestling to MMA in a while! @ufc @BellatorMMA or @ONEChampionship should scoop him up and put him on retainer. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 28, 2020

Nickal himself feels confident in his ability to compete at the next stage, quote-tweeting Askren's tweet and declaring himself "ready to takeover."

For y’all that are late to the party MMA is my future immediately after the Olympics. I want to give these guys one more year to enjoy the spotlight then it’s time to takeover. https://t.co/aQbGeXGB1o — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 28, 2020