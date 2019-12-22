Wrestling v. Navy, Roman Bravo-Young
Roman Bravo-Young wrestles Casey Cobb during wrestling’s season opener against Navy at Rec Hall on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Penn State won 45-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Christmas came early for one wrestling fan.

Sophomore All-American Roman Bravo-Young shared a video on Twitter of an unknown and unsuspecting fan receiving one of Bravo-Young's singlets as a gift.

The fan repeatedly expressed his adoration for the singlet and was shocked by its authenticity.

This isn't the first time an action of Bravo-Young's has garnered social media attention, as last year during his freshman campaign, a move of Bravo-Young's thought of to be called the "Flying Squirrel" also went viral.

Bravo-Young is currently 9-0 this season with a ranked win over Arizona State's Josh Kramer.

