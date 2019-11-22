There had been close calls before, but prior to Friday night, Penn State hadn't lost a match since Feb. 15, 2015 when Penn State fell to Oklahoma State 21-18.

Sure there were the four-point and one-point come-from behind wins against Lehigh and Ohio State, respectively, in 2017, but the Nittany Lions still eked out wins.

Friday night though was different for Cael Sanderson's squad as the Nittany Lions fell to No. 10 Arizona State 19-18 despite a last-ditch effort by heavyweight Anthony Cassar.

The Nittany Lions were without Shakur Rasheed or Brady Berge, and forfeited the bout at 184 pounds instead of wrestling Rasheed, so the Sun Devils got an early six points.

The night started with Brody Teske at 125 and it didn't bode well for the Nittany Lions as Teske yielded bonus points to Arizona State's No. 19 ranked Brandon Courtney, falling to courtney by 19-7 major decision.

That put the Sun Devils up 4-0 early before Roman Bravo-Young responded with a decision of his own over No. 16 Josh Kramer at 133 to bring the score to 4-3 Arizona State before Nick Lee gave Penn State its first lead of the night with an 18-3 tech fall at 141 to put the Nittany Lions up 8-4.

Jarod Verkleeren got the start at 149 pounds after edging out Luke Gardner by 3-2 decision at last week's Black Knight Invitational.

Verkleeren took on former PAC-12 champion Josh Maruca and despite a late takedown by Verkleeren to tie things up at 4-4 as time expired, Maruca managed a 5-4 win thanks to a riding time point and cutting Penn State's lead to just one.

Penn State was once again without NCAA qualifier Brady Berge at 157 as Bo Pipher got the start in his place as Pipher dropped a tight 9-4 decision to Arizona State's Jacori Teemer.

Teemer's win reclaimed the lead for Arizona State 10-8 as the Sun Devils took a slim two-point lead into the intermission.

Penn State came out of the intermission with two big wins.

Vincenzo Joseph started off the back half of the dual against No. 5 Josh Fields at 165 and managed a 7-4 decision in the third meeting between the two since last year.

Joseph's win reclaimed the lead for Penn State at 11-10 before Mark Hall extended the lead to 15-10, thanks to a major decision at 174 over No. 8 Anthony Valencia.

After a forfeit at 184, Arizona State took the lead 16-15 meaning the dual would be decided by the final two bouts.

Grad transfer and former All-American Kyle Conel got the start at 197 and suffered his second loss to an unranked wrestler in as many weeks when the Ashtabula, Ohio, native dropped a 10-4 decision to the Sun Devils' Kordell Norfleet.

That meant for the third time since his time as a starter, a dual would ultimately come down to Anthony Cassar.

Cassar took on No. 5 Tanner Hall and needed a tech fall or a pin to secure the win for the Nittany Lions as a major decision would've tied the dual and sent it to criteria, where the Sun Devils had the advantage and would've won.

Instead, Arizona State won outright as despite an early four-point nearfall that could've easily turned into a pin in a matter of seconds, Cassar managed a 9-5 decision, leaving Penn State just short of victory as the Sun Devils claimed it by a final of 19-18.