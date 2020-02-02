Roman Bravo-Young’s win by injury default over No. 2 Austin DeSanto on Friday night was memorable, but not for any obvious reasons.

Less than 48 hours after Bravo-Young, the No. 3 wrestler at 133 pounds, picked up arguably his biggest win of the season, while the team dropped its second dual meet of the 2019-20 campaign, No. 2 Penn State was back in Rec Hall, where Bravo-Young was able to demonstrate the wrestler he has truly become.

The bout between Bravo-Young and DeSanto was one of the most highly anticipated on a night filled with star-studded matchups, but it wasn’t just about the win the sophomore pulled out against DeSanto that makes Bravo-Young feel a sense of accomplishment.

For Bravo-Young, it was about the experience he had inside of Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena, a place where he had never wrestled before and against an opponent he had yet to beat.

“I was excited and 0-2 against DeSanto, so I wanted to prove something to myself and I think the team was ready to see that, but I still got room for improvement and a long season to make that happen,” Bravo-Young said.

But even though his bout with DeSanto ended relatively quickly — DeSanto injury defaulted after just 1:50 — the experience was eye-opening enough for Bravo-Young.

“It was pretty insane, some fans were talking smack to me and so I talked smack back to them and I was just grateful for the opportunity to be there to compete,” Bravo-Young said. “It’s something I can tell my kids about one day.”

The quick turnaround from Iowa didn’t seem to both Bravo-Young on Sunday afternoon, as he recorded a 24-9 tech fall win over the Terrapins’ King Sandoval.

After a quick victory two days earlier, Sunday was a time to show the naturalistic side to his style of wrestling, which included takedowns — lots of takedowns.

Bravo-Young recorded 11 of them in his win over Sandoval.

His win against DeSanto, although it was a proud moment for the young Nittany Lion, didn’t come in the fashion he wanted. Bravo-Young sees himself as a wrestler that provides entertainment and would much rather compete in a match that allows him to show off his skills.

That was the case against Sandoval.

“I just want to be fun to watch and let things happen so this match allowed me to just jump in and create angles,” Bravo-Young said. “ Working on it at practice helps and lets things come naturally for me. I just want to keep scoring points and that is what happens when I get to wrestle like today.”