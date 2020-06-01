Josh Moore and Clint Musser knew they worked well together. But until Moore became a head coach, they didn’t know if or when it would happen again.

Moore was named head coach at Cleveland State two seasons ago, and the first call he made once he assumed his position as the program’s leader was to his fellow former Penn State wrestler Musser.

"I knew him being from Ohio and having some good connections from Ohio — just working with him and knowing the type of person and the type of coach he was, I knew he would be a great fit for me,” Moore told the Daily Collegian.

Musser graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School, a prestigious Catholic school in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and spent time coaching at his alma mater with stints at Kent State and Cleveland State as well.

A two-time All-American during his 1995-99 collegiate career and Penn State's ninth-winningest wrestler of all-time, Musser spent the past several seasons as an assistant coach at American University in Washington, D.C.

So when Moore called him and presented Musser with an opportunity to return to his roots, Musser made sure to seize it.

"My heart's in Ohio. This is my home, this is where I grew up, this is where I lived," Musser said. "In Ohio, we've got very tough wrestling and kids get after it. So it's important to me to provide good opportunities for these young athletes.

“We had coached together in the past, and ultimately I actually made a decision that we were going to move my family back to Ohio to raise the kids, where we grew up… and the position at Cleveland State opened up and it was kind of a no-brainer at that point."

Cleveland State is one of four Division I wrestling programs in Ohio and one which up until recently, may not have had conventional success in the form of All-Americans or national champions or top-20 or even top-25 finishes.

But luckily for Moore, he's not consumed by conventional success, whether it was as an athlete or a coach.

"Honestly, I don't think I was the type of wrestler who kind of thought about, 'hey, I want to be a national champ or these are things I want to accomplish,'" Moore said. "My mindset was more of I'm just gonna work as hard as I can. So I'm just going to go out and compete and we'll kind of see where it gets me."

Moore's attitude and hard work paid off as he became a two-time All-American, finishing runner-up his senior year in 2004 and finished his career third all-time in Penn State history in wins.

The second-year head coach Moore knows he and Musser can't solely rest on their laurels to attract recruits and build a program, however.

"It's a good thing when you have those accomplishments and I think it helps, but you still have to follow through and put a lot of time and effort into developing the student athletes once you get them," Moore said. "But I think with our staff in general, myself and coach Musser, we did pretty well for ourselves.

“We were accomplished and now we're transitioning to a point of, that's great, but how can we get our guys to that level?"

Now as a coach, Moore realizes there are a lot of kids like him — kids who enter college with aspirations of varying degrees, but are hard workers and are banking on that hard work to propel them throughout their careers.

"I think every every kid that goes to compete kind of has a different expectation of what they can accomplish and what they will accomplish," Moore said. "Our job as coaches is to try to push that limit and make these kids believe that they can be a national champ and to know we're gonna put them in a place and give them the resources to be as successful as they can be."

As a smaller school, resources can at times be hard to come by — and both Musser and Moore have become skilled at adapting to what can at times be a difficult situation.

"Clearly not every place is going to have the same kind of circumstances, the same kind of resources and things like that as a school like Penn State," Musser said. "But I think you know what the important thing is to do is to create the best kind of culture that you can within your program."

But culture can only get a program so far.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Division I schools have cut various athletic programs, including Old Dominion and its wrestling program.

Moore recognizes the current landscape of the sport and the volatility of the situation he's in, and admits he'd be naive not to worry if a program like his could be the next on the chopping block.

"I think you have to. I mean we're in a position I think if you talk to all wrestling coaches, we love our job but the tough part about being a wrestling coach, at least a Division I coach, is you always have to be worried about things like that," Moore said. "So it's not only our job to get the results wrestling wise and to make sure these kids are graduating and having a good experience, but to make sure that we're doing enough for the program to bring enough attention and bring enough exposure to our program."

While any coach at a mid-major wrestling program might have similar fears and concerns, it turns out Moore's are perhaps more well-placed than others.

As it turns out, the program Moore leads is just a few years removed from having been in a very tenuous situation.

When Musser was an assistant coach at Cleveland State, during the 2014-15 season, he recalled how the university was considering dropping the program, but the community rallied behind the program and reversed the athletic department's decision.

Like Moore, Musser said it's a thought that's always in the back of his mind and that it may not take much down the line for his university or any other to revisit a decision and cut a program.

"I don't think the administration [at] Cleveland State was expecting something like that," Musser said. "And then they realized how important a sport like wrestling is at Cleveland State and in Northeast Ohio, and we were able to help them see that. So I believe that the programs are much more solid footing now.

"But, you know, a little bit of a tilt one way or the other financially, and universities get into a place where they've got to make tough decisions — so that's a constant fear and something as coaches that we're always trying to fight with."

For right now though, Moore and Musser are content just enjoying the moment as the pair of former Nittany Lions are enjoying building the Cleveland State program back up.

The especially important part for Moore and Musser as coaches at a smaller school is proof of concept.

And to Moore, it's something that if achieved, can have a lasting impact.

"That's the exciting part about coaching is when you're able to take an individual or a team and push them past that level that they never thought was possible," Moore said. “Those breakthrough moments that you see in programs that can help build the momentum which can last for many years to come.”

