Penn State has now lost two dual meets in one season for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Given the impossibly high standard Cael Sanderson’s teams have set in recent years, this is a down year for Penn State.

But that shouldn’t take anything away from the Nittany Lions’ performance in Iowa City.

It was a back-and-forth match from start to finish and one that came down to a bout between two heavyweight freshmen.

This time, the Hawkeyes won.

There are no moral victories for a program that has won eight of the last nine national titles. But there is no reason for Penn State to hang its head while walking out of Carver Hawkeye Arena.

This is the best lineup Iowa has had in a decade. The Hawkeyes are loaded from 125 pounds to 285.

The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, have their weakest lineup in years. There are several key cogs missing. inexperienced freshmen and others still working their way back from injuries.

And yet, the match still came down to the last bout.

That includes Mark Hall, the top-ranked wrestler at 174 pounds, being upset by Michael Kemmerer.

Hall has lost just six times in his collegiate wrestling career and picked up his 100th win earlier this season. If he wins, so does Penn State –– and if he did, it’s probably one of the three most impressive dual wins in the Sanderson era.

Barring some surprise performances in March, the Nittany Lions are probably going to fall short to Iowa for both the Big Ten and NCAA Championship. This just might be the Hawkeyes’ year.

But that doesn’t mean this season should be lost in the memory of Penn State fans.

Vincenzo Joseph has the potential to become a three-time NCAA Champion, while Hall could certainly win his second. Nick Lee looks poised to challenge for a title at 141, and who knows what could happen with Roman Bravo-Young and talented freshman Aaron Brooks, who gave the Nittany Lions a real chance Friday night with another victory.

It’s a bruised and bandaged Penn State lineup that’s a far cry from the ones led by Zain Retherford, Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal a few seasons ago.

But everything Sanderson and company have built over the last decade was on full display against Iowa. The Nittany Lions may no longer be the favorites, but it’s going to take everything you have to beat them.