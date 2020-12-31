Cael Sanderson's quest for a ninth NCAA title at the helm of Penn State officially gets underway in about two weeks.

The Big Ten revealed the conference-only schedules for each wrestling program in the conference, and Penn State's season will start Jan. 16 with a trip to New Jersey to take on Rutgers.

The schedule was first revealed by FloWrestling.

The Nittany Lions' first home dual will take place eight days later when Michigan State comes to Rec Hall on Jan. 24.

Sanderson's squad will then take part in a three-team meet with Northwestern and Indiana in Evanston on Jan. 30 to close out the first month of the year.

The second month of the season starts with a trip to Ann Arbor on Feb. 7 where the Nittany Lions will compete in another three-team meet, this one featuring Michigan and Wisconsin.

The biggest home match of the year for Penn State comes five days later on Feb. 12 when Iowa comes to State College looking to beat Penn State for the second year in a row.

A week later, Penn State travels to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes on Feb. 19 before heading back to State College two days later for the final match of the season against Maryland on Feb. 21.