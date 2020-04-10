Penn State's wrestling room just got even deeper.

Three-time Iowa All-American and 2017 World silver medalist Thomas Gilman announced via Twitter on Friday that he'd be leaving Iowa City and the Hawkeye Wrestling Club to move to State College and train with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

Leaving Iowa City, heading to State College. — Thomas Gilman (@thomasgilmanusa) April 10, 2020

Gilman was an All-American at 125 pounds for the Hawkeyes and could help the next crop of lightweights at Penn State, where the Nittany Lions haven't had an All-American since Nico Megaludis in 2016.

Gilman is also the second big name to move to State College in the last year as former Ohio State legend and Olympic champion Kyle Snyder also moved from Columbus and the Ohio RTC to the NLWC.