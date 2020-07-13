A program as storied as Penn State's has produced some of the top wrestlers in NCAA history, especially in the last 10+ years under Cael Sanderson.

And while the Nittany Lions have enjoyed a dominant and seemingly unparalleled run of success in the Sanderson era, to not recognize some of the program's other greats pre-Sanderson would be doing a disservice to the totality of the program.

The NCAA's current 10 weight classes have been in effect since the 1998 season when the previous weight classes all got bumped up by seven pounds.

In part one of this series, we'll look at the best Penn State wrestlers at each weight class since 1998:

125 pounds: Nico Megaludis

Penn State has failed to produce an All-American at 125 pounds since Nico Megaludis won a national title in 2016.

The Murrysville, Pennsylvania, native ranks 14th all-time in Penn State history in wins and was a four-time All-American, three-time finalist and an NCAA champion — making him an easy choice here.

133 pounds: Josh Moore

Penn State has had some key contributors at 133 during the Sanderson era, notably Jimmy Guilbon and Andrew Long — who were both integral to Penn State winning team titles.

But it's Josh Moore who takes up the mantle as the preeminent 133-pounder of the last 20+ years.

Moore, current Cleveland State head coach, is third all-time in Penn State history in wins with 146, third all-time in falls with 53 and was a two-time All-American and former NCAA runner-up at 133 pounds in 2004.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

141 pounds: Nick Lee

While 125 pounds has given Penn State the most trouble recently, historically the Nittany Lions have struggled most at 141 pounds, crowning just six All-Americans at that weight since 1998.

But rising senior Nick Lee has been a bright spot for Cael Sanderson at the weight.

Lee is a two-time All-American, taking fifth place both his freshman and sophomore year and went 20-1 this past season before the season got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lee also boasts a career record of 84-12 through three seasons in Happy Valley.

149 pounds: Zain Retherford

Affectionately dubbed "The Zain Train," Zain Retherford was a force for Penn State all four years he was in the lineup.

The Benton, Pennsylvania, native, captured three NCAA titles at 149 pounds and holds the program record for most consecutive wins with 93. He also won two Hodge Trophies for his exploits in a blue and white singlet and ranks seventh all-time in wins in program history.

157 pounds: Jason Nolf

One of the most dominant wrestlers in Penn State history, Jason Nolf recorded bonus point wins in 86.6% of his matches, second all-time to only David Taylor.

Nolf is also the program's all-time leader in falls with 60 and took home three NCAA and two Big Ten titles for the Nittany Lions. Boasting a career record of 117-3, Nolf's 97.5 winning percentage is fifth all-time.

165 pounds: David Taylor

David Taylor is one of the most decorated wrestlers in program history by nearly every metric.

The two-time NCAA champion and four-time NCAA finalist is the program's all-time leader in bonus point wins, bonus point percentage and is tied for first in career winning percentage.

The 2018 world champion at 86 kg, Taylor also ranks sixth all-time in wins and took home two Hodge trophies for his efforts.

174 pounds: Mark Hall

Mark Hall's main competition here was fellow three-time All-American and national champion Matt Brown, but it's Hall who has the slight edge.

Hall made history when he and Vincenzo Joseph became the first freshmen in Penn State history to capture NCAA titles and continued to be a tremendous asset for Sanderson ever since.

With his senior season cut short due to the coronavirus, Hall finished with three Big Ten titles, three trips to the NCAA finals and is sixth in program history in pins.

184 pounds: Ed Ruth

Ed Ruth had stiff competition in recent graduate and fellow two-time NCAA champ at 184 pounds, Bo Nickal, but the edge went to Ruth by a slim margin.

Now enjoying a career as an MMA fighter, Ruth first left his mark as Penn State's preeminent 184-pounder.

A two-time NCAA champion at 184 pounds and Penn State's all-time leader in winning percentage, Ruth put together a career 136-3 record, won four Big Ten titles and is sixth all-time in program history with 46 career pins and is fifth all-time in wins.

197 pounds: Phil Davis

Bo Nickal's third and final NCAA title came at 197 pounds and his impact on Penn State's program can't be understated.

But, Phil Davis spent his entire career at 197 pounds and won two Big Ten titles at the weight and an NCAA title en route to 116 career victories.

Also currently an MMA fighter, Davis was a four-time All-American at 197 and two-time NCAA finalist and ranks in the top-20 all-time in bonus point wins and career wins.

Heavyweight: Anthony Cassar

Anthony Cassar's story and rise was well documented, going from battling injuries to being locked in a roster battle to eventually winning an NCAA title his senior year, his first and only as a full-time starter.

Though he's got the smallest sample size of anyone on this list, the Rocky Hill, New Jersey, native became the first Penn State heavyweight to win an NCAA title since Kerry McCoy in 1997 and finished with a career record of 49-3, good for a 94.2 winning percentage, the eighth best in program history.

He also took home the 2019 Big Ten title at heavyweight.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

NFL Fantasy Football | Which former Penn State players should you draft? A number of former Penn State players have made their impact once reaching the NFL and many …