Zain Retherford
Penn State's Zain Retherford gets under Iowa's Brandon Sorenson during the 149 final of the 2018 Big10 Championships at the Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State on Saturday, March 3.

 Christopher Sanders

Former three-time NCAA champion Zain Retherford will have to wait a little bit longer to claim his spot on the United States World Team.

An arbitrator ruled against Retherford, who originally beat Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis by two bouts to none in the 65 kg bout at Final X: Rutgers in the best-of-three series. 

Retherford's second bout, a 6-6 criteria decision, was nullified by the arbitrator due to a late challenge by Retherford's corner at the end of the bout. The late challenge prompted a subsequent appeal by Cornell coach Rob Koll which led to the arbitration.

As a result of the arbitrator's ruling, the second bout and potential third bout will be re-wrestled and Retherford enters up 1-0 in the best-of-three series to determine the United States' representative at 65 kg at the upcoming World Championships in Kazakhstan. 

