Penn State has dominated nearly all of its opponents throughout the 2019-20 campaign, outscoring challengers 209-67 since the season’s start in November.

Now, missing multiple starters and soon to embark on a two-match road trip, the Nittany Lions are about to face their biggest challenge yet.

Over the span of Jan. 24 to Feb. 9, the team will compete in five straight Big Ten matches.

The squad will begin its journey this Friday at Nebraska, where it will look to take down the Cornhuskers for the fifth time in a row. Penn State hasn’t lost to Nebraska since 2009, but this may prove to be a difficult match this time around given that the latter is ranked as the seventh best team in the nation.

The Cornhuskers also have nine ranked wrestlers expected to compete on Friday, making their starting lineup one of the most balanced and well-rounded in all of the NCAA.

For a Penn State team missing two key starters in Anthony Cassar and Kyle Conel, it is paramount to keep Nebraska from taking advantage of any weak spots in the lineup.

Nebraska isn’t the only challenge the Nittany Lions will face in the coming days, however. Following their match against the Cornhuskers, the team will take on Iowa before returning home to host Maryland at University Park.

Five days later, the Nittany Lions will be back on the road at Wisconsin, only to finish off the road trip at Minnesota in the same weekend.

Cael Sanderson knows that all of this traveling will be a pivotal test for his wrestlers this season.

“It’s a tough trip if you go to the Midwest and back, and we have to do that next weekend,” Sanderson said. “Especially for a sport like wrestling where you’re managing weight, that’s certainly not ideal.”

165-pound standout Vincenzo Joseph, No. 1 in the nation in his weight class, will be taking on No. 5 Isaiah White, whom he’s wrestled against several times in the past. He says he’s gotten to know White’s wrestling style pretty well over the years.

“At this point, I’d say we’re both pretty familiar with each other’s tendencies and styles, so I just really have to go in looking to battle,” Joseph said. “It can be an advantage or disadvantage for either guy, but just like the other matches we’ve been in, I think it’s going to be a good one.”