Roman Bravo-Young burst onto the scene last year as a freshman, starting off 10-0 before finishing the season at 25-7 with seven ranked wins and an All-American nod at 133 pounds.

This season, Bravo-Young's second donning a blue and white singlet, has yielded similar results so far with the Tucson, Arizona, native off to an 11-0 start with two ranked wins.

His most recent win came on national television over Rutgers' No. 9 ranked Sammy Alvarez by 4-2 decision in the second sudden victory period as Bravo-Young registered a takedown right at the buzzer of the second sudden victory period to clinch it live on ESPN2

For Bravo-Young's part in helping Penn State rout Rutgers 38-6 and providing the Rec Hall faithful with the bout of the night early on, he was voted as the Daily Collegian's Athlete of the Week.

"His opponent was obviously a really tough kid, but when he needed to score he went and scored," Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said.