Former Penn State wrestler Cody Law defeated Kenny Champion at Bellator 254 to improve his professional record to a perfect 2-0.
Law's second professional fight ended in a third round TKO over Champion.
Keep an eye on @CodyLaw_160 as he continues to evolve here in @BellatorMMA. #bellator254 pic.twitter.com/z9FjYwnzzX— Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) December 11, 2020
The former Nittany Lion defeated Orlando Ortega at Bellator 250 for his first career victory in October.
Law wrestled at Penn State for two seasons before transferring to Pitt-Johnstown where he established himself as one of the top wrestlers at the 157 pound weight class, eventually claiming a Division II NCAA title.
