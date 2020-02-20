Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph the people are inextricable from Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph the wrestlers.

That's not a knock against them, but rather their own assessments of their illustrious careers up to this point and the importance wrestling plays in both of their lives.

"It pretty much just has been my life the past five years I've been here. There's not even a measure of how important it is because it's everything I do," Joseph said.

Hall echoed a similar sentiment.

"Wrestling has done everything for me. It's taken me everywhere. It's taken me some crazy places that otherwise I would've never went to," Hall said. “I've been to a lot of countries, a lot of different states. Some of the most influential people in my life came from wrestling as well, so it's just been a wild 19 years of the sport.”

The duo both burst onto the scene in 2017 when they became the first freshmen in the 112-year history of Penn State's wrestling program to capture national titles.

That was nearly five seasons ago, and in that span, Joseph became a two-time NCAA champion and three-time finalist, amassing 86 wins so far while Hall picked up a title and two runner-up finishes to go along with 112 wins and two Big Ten titles.

But don't think Hall and Joseph are done just yet.

There's still a month left in the season, giving Joseph a chance to finally pick up a Big Ten title at 165 pounds and his third NCAA title while Hall also has a chance at another Big Ten title and second NCAA title.

That's why coach Cael Sanderson isn't focused on writing their legacies in the middle of the season or stressing about what next year's lineup will look like.

MORE PENN STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Knowing full well that both still have more to give and can do more to cement themselves in the annals of history, Sanderson wants to ensure they end their seasons on their terms.

"To me it's just about them going out the way they want to go out and finishing where they want to finish. That's more of a concern than living without them afterward," Sanderson said. "You have four years and you make the most of it and when your time's up, you move on. Their job right now is just to get what they want here in the last month of their season."

Whatever level of "concern" Sanderson has about his star middleweight in Joseph and upperweight in Hall, he can be confident their minds and focus are in the right place as they have been so many times before.

Sanderson can also be confident that neither national champion is resting on their laurels and taking their past successes for granted.

A big part of that, at least for Hall, has been an emotional maturation that's led him to be more personally accountable and prove people wrong.

"Me as a man, I think I've done a lot of growing and maturing throughout the years. Finding new values and standards for myself has been my biggest improvement," Hall said. "Setting new standards is expecting a lot out of myself and expecting more out of myself than someone else will expect out of me. If I mess up in anyway or if I don't accomplish the things I want to accomplish, there's not gonna be anyone on this planet more upset about it than I would be."

Hall and Joseph have been friends and training partners since the beginning and have spent many hours in and outside the wrestling room together.

And while neither anticipate being especially emotional when Sunday's senior day match gets underway in Rec Hall, they'll enjoy the moment for a little while before turning their attention to the rest of the season and careers.

"All the relationships that I've built, I'm just extremely grateful to have been part of this program. We're not done yet, we've still got over a month to go," Joseph said. "So I'm not really trying to think about 'man I'm almost done,' I'm just still trying to be focused on the rest of this season."

Hall's focus extends beyond just this season though.

"After this season's over I'm gonna keep wrestling obviously but as far as folkstyle goes, this is it. It's been a really cool journey and I'm excited to get to the next chapter," Hall said.