No. 3 Penn State appears to have gained some momentum after sweeping its tri-meet last Saturday, as it cruised to its third straight win to begin the season.

After a previously scheduled tri-meet in Ann Arbor was canceled because of Michigan pausing all athletic events due to coronavirus concerns, Cael Sanderson and his squad traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on a 1-3 Badgers team.

The short rest did not prove to be of any concern to the Nittany Lions, who took care of Wisconsin en route to a 34-6 victory that saw them roll off nine straight individual victories .

Aaron Brooks continued his early season success Tuesday, as he took down No. 10 Chris Weiler in the most anticipated bout of Tuesday's dual-meet.

Despite it being his first match against a ranked opponent, the reigning Big Ten freshman of the year was relentless, as he got off to an 8-3 lead in the first period that included four takedowns.

Brooks went on to defeat Weiler by 13-3 major decision.

The win at 184 mathematically secured the team its third victory of the season.

At 125, Penn State once again started behind the 8-ball, just as it did at its previous two matches — forfeiting its 125 bout.

No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young got the action started once again for the Nittany Lions at 133. After an early take down of Kyle Burwick, Bravo-Young took an early lead and never gave it back as he earned an 11-6 decision.

It was No. 2 Nick Lee who gave Penn State the lead at 141, one it would not relinquish for the rest of the match. Lee earned a first-period tech fall as he bested Wisconsin’s Atilano Escobar 16-1, giving the Nittany Lions an 8-6 lead.

Luke Gardner, who wrestled in place of No. 20 Jarod Verkleeren, made his season dual-match debut at 149 and bested Drew Scharenbrock in overtime with a 7-5 decision, increasing Penn State’s lead to 11-6.

At 157, No. 9 Brady Berge stayed perfect as he secured a 12-4 major decision over the Badgers’ Garrett Model.

No. 6 Joe Lee burst out of the gates with a 12-point first period, but was held scoreless the rest of the bout. Lee’s huge early lead was enough to earn him the 12-3 major decision victory at 165.

No. 8 Carter Starocci defeated Jared Krattiger at 174 with a 5-3 decision, further padding the Nittany Lions 22-6 team lead.

No. 13 Michael Beard kept things rolling at 197, as he too picked up a 18-2 tech fall victory over Andrew Salemme in his dual-meet debut.

Heavyweight Seth Nevills wrapped up Penn State’s final bout of the evening with a convincing win of his own. No. 8 Nevills defeated Peter Christensen of Wisconsin with a 4-3 decision.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State field hockey releases 2021 spring schedule The Big Ten released its 2021 field hockey schedule Tuesday, with the Nittany Lions playing …