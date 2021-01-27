With fans itching for Penn State wrestling to begin its season, season ticket-holders and longtime fans are eager to watch Cael Sanderson and his squad return to the mats.

For the first time, the Nittany Lions will be competing in an empty arena, and their fans will be forced to miss the familiar confines of Rec Hall.

Due to Big Ten guidance, no tickets to any conference wrestling matches will be made available to fans this season.

Despite understanding the situation, this decision has left some avid Nittany Lion wrestling fans disappointed with the conference's ruling.

Raymond Cook, who is an administrator for the Facebook group “Penn State Wrestling Nation,” related the inability to be in attendance for wrestling matches to the Big Ten’s ruling that prevented fans from attending football games.

Cook is an avid fan of both Penn State wrestling and football and sees similarities in the two sports and their fanbases.

“We are as passionate about wrestling as football fans are about football,” Cook said. “I think the same level of disappointment that we have is the same disappointment that everyone had when they couldn't go to Beaver Stadium and see the football team this year.”

Cook, however, cannot deny the unique environment Rec Hall provides and admits it is much different than Beaver Stadium.

“It’s very small, it's tightly compact, and I think that's part of the allure of the wrestling matches is that you have that close intimacy,” Cook said. “You're close to the other fans or you're close to the action that's going on on the mat, so it's very exciting.

“It's very addictive, and kind of like any addiction when you don't have it anymore you start going through withdrawals.”

Cook said he recognizes the risk involved due to the coronavirus, but would’ve felt safe attending matches in Rec Hall had safety precautions such as social distancing been put in place.

Cook is focused on the bigger picture, and although he would prefer to be in Rec Hall, he is pleased the student-athletes are able to have a wrestling season.

“I recognize that it's a deadly virus,” Cook said. “I think if they would take certain precautions it would be safe for everybody, but it's an individualized decision. I may feel comfortable and you may not. I'm just happy that they're gonna have a wrestling season, for the benefit of most importantly the athletes themselves. They work so hard and they want to wrestle.”

Clair Rockey, who has held season tickets since Cael Sanderson’s first season as head coach in 2010, expects to intently watch all of Penn State’s wrestling matches this season.

Rockey subscribes to streaming channels such as FloWrestling and ESPN+ to get his fix of the sport, but admits he’ll miss the unique atmosphere that Rec Hall is able to generate.

“The atmosphere is completely different from anywhere else you go,” Rockey said. “Even the away matches that I've been to, there is nothing like Rec Hall. It's loud, and I think that one of the biggest problems for the opposing teams is the noise level in there whenever it erupts real quick. Honestly, I'd say Penn State probably has one of the best followings in the nation as far as fans.

“Even at the away matches, they have more people showing up to watch than most of the home teams do.”

Jason Berry, who splits a season ticket package with a friend and has been closely following the team since Sanderson took over the reigns, can also attest to the electric atmosphere Rec Hall produces.

However, part of what makes the arena so special to Berry is not necessarily the match that is taking place, but the thousands of fans who pack the venue for every event.

“There's really nothing like being surrounded by 5,000 of your closest friends that you don't know,” Berry said. “There have been a couple matches there that have been absolutely electrifying over the past few years that I've been going there. The Ohio State match a couple years ago is one that comes to mind right off the bat. I don't know that I've ever been to a sporting event that had that much energy in a building.”

The Ohio State match Berry is referring to took place in 2018, when the No. 2 ranked Nittany Lions defeated the top-ranked Buckeyes 19-18 in front of a sold-out Rec Hall.

That same match also proved to be one of the most energy filled events 12-year season ticket-holder Todd Baney has attended to this point as well.

“They were No. 1 in the country and we were No. 2,” Baney said about Ohio State and Penn State, respectively. “It was like a lightning bolt hit the building. It's not always like that for some of the lesser matches, but man, for the big intense matches — you get it. I've never been struck by lightning, but it's like a bolt of energy going through you.”

