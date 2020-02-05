Cael Sanderson didn't mince words on Tuesday when he spoke to the media.

He declared that his Nittany Lion squad, which currently sits at 8-2 on the season after a loss to Iowa on Friday, "got their butts kicked" and lamented the fact that it came on national television.

The caveat being that his squad's matchup with the Hawkeyes was the most watched wrestling broadcast in the history of the Big Ten Network.

Sanderson appreciates the growth in popularity and interest in wrestling and is especially happy that Penn State has been a part of that and has helped programs reach attendance records.

Here are some more takeaways from Sanderson and others from Tuesday:

Finding the right lineup and right priorities

Sanderson has long stressed the necessity of his team to peak in March, come Big Ten and NCAA Tournament time, but he offered a surprising concession this week.

After the Nittany Lions lost a tight dual to Iowa on the road and rebounded against Maryland, Sanderson emphasized that they're in for a tough final month of the season and utilizing the right lineup and right mindset down the stretch will be pivotal.

The Nittany Lions have used the same lineup just three times over the course of their 10 duals but seem to have hit their stride recently and found the winning combination recently.

"We've got to get better in a few weight classes, get healthy, put our best team out there and give ourselves a chance," Sanderson said. "We've just got to keep competing. Our eyes are on the postseason and getting ready for that, but every match is part of the postseason the way it's set up with rankings and records and seedings."

The Nittany Lions currently have eight wrestlers appearing national rankings including No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph at 165 pounds and No. 2's Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee and Mark Hall at 133 pounds, 141 pounds and 174 pounds, respectively.

Updates on Berge, Rasheed and Cassar

Three of Penn State's key NCAA hopefuls entering the season were NCAA qualifier Brady Berge, All-American Shakur Rasheed and reigning heavyweight champion Anthony Cassar.

Berge was an NCAA qualifier at 149 pounds last season and was looking to qualify once again and score points at his new weight 157, where he's admitted to being more comfortable.

However, Berge has competed in just one match this season because of an injury, picking up a ranked win over Lehigh's then-No. 13 Josh Humphreys.

Sanderson said his goal was to have Berge back for the Big Ten tournament but it remains to be seen if that will happen this year and Sanderson was far more noncommittal this week.

"Things have gone kind of back and forth. He's doing what he can to try and get back and there's a chance that he's back and there's a chance he's not back," Sanderson said. "We wish we had him every match this year but we just want to make sure his long term health is our priority."

Similarly, Rasheed saw limited action to start the year after rehabbing from a torn ACL a season ago, but Sanderson seemed more optimistic that Rasheed would get back to the All-American level he was at two seasons ago.

"He's just getting his knee back to 100 percent. If you watched him wrestle the last couple of matches, he hasn't really hit his knee or taken risky penetration shots, and you need to do that to takedown some of the best guys in the country," Sanderson said. "We want to give Shak every possible option to compete and he's given us some great years and if he's even close to healthy, as we've seen, he's got a chance to win."

The final and most recent injury blow the Nittany Lions sustained was when Sanderson announced Cassar would be shut down for the season, ending his chance at repeating as NCAA heavyweight champion.

There were rumors that Cassar was progressing to the point of competing this season, but Sanderson quickly shot those down.

"He's not even in school right now," Sanderson said. "He already graduated and he was just taking some classes so he could compete again, but as soon as he got hurt, he dropped them."

Pipher recognizes importance of always being ready

Bo Pipher realizes perhaps better than most that your number can be called at any given moment and there's an expectation of being able to step up.

Pipher has competed in 54 matches for the Nittany Lions, 15 of which have come at 149 pounds, 36 of which have come at 157 and three of which have come at 165.

The Paonia, Colorado, native picked up his first Big Ten dual win on Sunday when the Nittany Lions battled Maryland, a testament in Pipher's mind that his training is paying off.

"I didn't know that fact until after my match, but it feels good," Pipher said. "I'm always in here trying to get better so it feels good every time you go out there on the weekend and feel like the stuff you're practicing is working.

While the physical, wrestling portion of practice is important and has been helpful to Pipher's success, there's a mental aspect which Pipher taps into and feels is equally as imperative.

"It's just always being ready. There are a lot of guys on this team who when they need to wrestle, they're always ready to wrestle and always training as if they're going to wrestle every weekend," Pipher said. "I think it's important to always be ready to wrestle and I feel like I've always been ready no matter what weight it is."

An important part of Pipher's ability to be ready to go has been the training partners Pipher's had regardless of weight class like Zain Retherford, Jason Nolf and others.

"It's really important. Having those guys in here and wrestling them five days a week, it makes it to where no matter who you're seeing on the weekend, no matter it is, it's just not gonna compare to who you're wrestling in here," Pipher said.