With the start of Penn State's season just over two weeks away, eight Penn State wrestlers were ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight classes from InterMat’s annual preseason rankings on Wednesday.

Seven of the eight ranked Nittany Lions were ranked in the top five of their weight classes, three of which will start the year at No. 1 in their weight classes.

The sole ranked wrestler outside of the top-5 is Brady Berge, who's ranked No. 8 at 157 after moving up in weight from 149 a season ago.

The Nittany Lions will also start the season as both the top-ranked dual and tournament team but still have to figure out who will slot in at 125 and 149 pounds, respectively.

The three Nittany Lions who will each start the season at No.1 are 165-pounder and two-time NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph, NCAA champion and three-time All-American 174-pounder Mark Hall and reigning heavyweight national champion Anthony Cassar.

Junior Nick Lee ranks No. 2 at 141 pounds after picking up his second-straight fifth place finish at the NCAA Tournament last season after going 31-5 in his sophomore season.

Sophomore 133-pounder Roman Bravo-Young, senior 184-pounder Shakur Rasheed and graduate transfer 197-pounder Kyle Conel are each ranked at No. 3 in their respective weight classes.

Cassar and Rasheed were both granted an additional year of NCAA eligibility while the former All-American Conel graduated from Kent State and will use his final year of eligibility to compete for the Nittany Lions