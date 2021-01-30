Entering its tri-meet at Northwestern, Penn State had the longest layoff of any team in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions traveled to Evanston Saturday for their first two matches of the season after having their previous two postponed due to coronavirus protocols.

Despite not competing outside of practice in over a month, Sanderson's squad wasted no time as they secured a 24-15 victory over Indiana to start the day and followed that up with a 29-13 victory over Northwestern.

The blue and white’s victory over the Hoosiers came despite two upset losses from No. 10 Jarod Verkleeren and No. 5 Carter Starocci. The pair lost by a 4-3 decision and 10-9 decision, respectively.

The Nittany Lions’ success against Indiana carried over into their second dual meet of the day, winning seven of the meets’ ten bouts

The day's most interesting matches for Penn State came when Aaron Brooks took the mat, as he beat No. 11 Drayton Harris from Indiana and Jack Jessen of Northwestern.

No. 3 Brooks jumped out to an early lead over Harris and never looked back, beating him by an 18-5 major decision. He followed that up with a 21-6 tech fall over Jessen.

After the Nittany Lions began both matches with forfeits at 125, No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young got the team on the board first. He picked up victories against Indiana’s Kyle Luigs and the Wildcats’ Dylan Utterback with an 11-8 decision and a pin at the 3:48 mark, respectively, at 133.

Senior Nick Lee followed that performance up with a victory of his own as he was nothing short of dominant in a 16-1 tech fall over Cayden Rooks in his first match of the season, giving Penn State a quick 8-6 advantage over the Hoosiers. Lee did not struggle with his second opponent either as he defeated Northwestern’s Frankie Tal-Shahar by a 12-2 major decision.

Rook’s older brother Graham saw more success as he upset No. 10 Jarod Verkleeren at 149. Rook defeated the higher ranked Verkleeran with a 4-3 decision.

In the Nittany Lions’ second match of the day, it was Terrell Barraclough rather than Verkleeren at 149.

The redshirt freshman dropped his dual match debut to No. 20 Yahya Thomas of Northwestern 3-2.

No. 11 Brady Berge made his long anticipated return to the mat Saturday at 157. After missing much of last season due to injury, Berge would go on to defeat Matt Ortiz by a 5-2 decision. Berge’s success spilled over into Penn State’s second meet of the day as he defeated Northwestern's Maxx Mayfield 12-7.

The Nittany Lions would increase their lead over the Hoosiers to 14-9, courtesy of No. 6 Joe Lee’s 8-4 victory over Nick South. Lee did his part against David Ferrante as he once again further extended the Nittany Lions’ lead with an 8-7 victory.

Redshirt freshman Carter Starocci made his season debut at 174 and fell to Indiana’s DJ Washington. Despite an early 10-1 lead, Washington was able to hold off Starocci’s comeback efforts and secure the upset victory by a 10-9 decision. Starocci rebounded against Northwestern as he defeated Troy Fisher 4-1.

Levko Higgins appeared at 197 for Penn State and dropped his opening match with a 10-3 loss to Nick Willham. Willham’s victory brought the Hoosiers to within three points of Penn State as they trailed 18-15 heading into the final bout of the match.

Donovon Ball also made his dual meet debut as he got the nod against the Wildcats at 197. Ball fell to No. 11 Lucas Davison 12-3.

It was heavyweight Seth Nevills who officially secured the Nittany Lions’ first victory of the season as he pinned fellow heavyweight Rudy Streck at the 1:14 mark. Nevills then wrapped up Saturday’s action with a 24-9 tech fall over the Wildcat’s Brendan Devine.

