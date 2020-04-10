Watch sports for long enough and become a fan of a team or a sport and you'll have seen it time and again.

An athlete bursts on the scene early in their career only for their career to fizzle out or not live up to the expectations and hype surrounding them.

That could've happened with Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph when they first arrived at Penn State five years ago.

But it didn't.

Instead, Hall and Joseph went on to make history and became the first ever Penn State freshmen to capture national titles and solidified themselves in the annals of Penn State history.

"To be a freshmen national champion, there's not many of those guys walking around," two-time NCAA champion David Taylor told the Daily Collegian. "I think they cemented themselves as being Penn State legends right there, right away."

All things considered, it helped Hall's and Joseph's legacies to carve out their spots in history early on.

That way — if they did suffer the same fate as so many athletes before them and the duo struggled later on, at least they left a lasting impression right away.

It turned out quickly that that wouldn't be the case.

Both arrived in Happy Valley as highly thought of and promising recruits — Joseph hailed from Pittsburgh while Hall trekked east from Minnesota.

Joseph won two state titles while Hall won six titles of his own, but the Nittany Lions have brought in plenty of multiple time state champions, especially in the Cael Sanderson era.

So the duo would have to make the necessary adjustments to college wrestling, something that former Penn State coach John Fritz knows is easier said than done.

"A lot of times, no matter how good somebody is, they come in as a freshman you say, 'Well, you know,

they're good and they're gonna be really great.' But freshman year sometimes it's tough," Fritz said.

Beyond the history they made, Fritz has been especially impressed by the consistency of Hall and Joseph,

Something equally as rare in his experience.

"Those guys started right off as freshmen right there at the very top. They've just been great. And the neat thing about it is, they've been consistent," he told the Collegian. "I mean, you know, obviously we've been fortunate over the years and especially lately to have a number of fantastic wrestlers, including Hall and Joseph from the very beginning."

While there was that conventional wisdom that might've caused some to doubt Joseph and Hall or to be surprised by their success early on, those close to them knew it was inevitable.

In fact, it was those lofty goals and high standards the pair set that are almost seen as a prerequisite for joining Sanderson's program.

"I knew how good they were going to be and I think they did too. When they signed to Penn State, they knew the goals they had set for themselves," three-time NCAA champion Zain Retherford said in November. "I got to wrestle with those guys even though they're bigger than me. And when I was with those guys, it was no surprise to me or to them. Just coming to Penn State you set goals for yourself like that."

It's fine to set the goals.

But if there's not that prospect for adversity or the chance that something might not go an athlete's way, it could lead to stagnation.

"I know so many wrestlers who need that determination and a turning point to overcome something to get to the next level, and it's not easy to do that," Sanshiro Abe, Joseph's high school coach and a former NCAA champion for Penn State, said.

Abe recalled that Joseph struggled early in his high school career but came alive late during his time at Pittsburgh Central Catholic and won state titles his junior and senior year.

But it was Joseph's senior year which Abe felt gave him the most confidence to smoothly transition to college.

"HIs senior year was easy for us as coaches because we just sat in the corner and he was just doing what he wanted to do. And then I think he did that and it carried over to the college level too," Abe said. "So it just gave him confidence and he'd done it before, so I think he was comfortable with competing with these guys that were top college wrestlers."

Fritz has seen how tough that transition can be first hand, as the former coach compiled an 87-33-2 record and guided 21 Nittany Lions to All-American honors, including Abe as a freshman.

"I think the adjustment is the number one thing. No matter what, in high school, you're not dealing with that intensity all the time. You're gonna have you have a great match every now and then you're gonna have somebody that really challenges you," Fritz said. "But in college, it's all the best high school wrestlers coming up, and so it's a challenge."

Joseph and Hall defied the odds early on, earning their places in the lineup and rising the occasion despite ultimately having incomplete legacies.

They missed out on the chance to become three-time NCAA champions when the NCAA canceled all winter championships and denied winter athletes another year of eligibility.

Fritz admits, as a fan and former member of the program, even he's disappointed the two can't finish their careers the way they'd like.

"They seemed to improve every time out there. I think it's partly because of their attitude — they love to wrestle and they love to perform. They like to work hard, so it's all pretty neat. But I think they are special," Fritz said. "It's tough for us because we want to see them win it that last time."

Even Taylor, a legend in his own right and one of the best to ever don a Nittany Lion singlet, approached Hall's and Joseph's legacies as a fan and an integral part of the community.

"I'm sure everybody as competitors wanted to go finish their season and finish their careers on a solid note… What they were able to do for this university and for the Penn State program, we're eternally grateful for them the way that they competed over their careers," the 2018 World champion said. “They should hold their heads high."

Because of the sheer magnitude of wrestlers that have stepped foot in Rec Hall, Penn State fans have been spoiled with wrestlers like Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf, Retherford, Taylor, Ed Ruth, Quentin Wright and others over the last decade.

Call it greatness recognizing greatness.

But to Abe, a three-time Big Ten champion, Olympian for Japan and Penn State's ninth winningest wrestler of all-time, Hall and Joseph belong in conversation with the program's all-time greats and won't be forgotten anytime soon.

"The numbers don't lie. Cenzo and Mark are up there with those guys, so I think people are going to remember them," he said, "They were pretty dominant college wrestlers, not just at Penn State, but in collegiate wrestling as a whole."