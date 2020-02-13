Kerry McCoy, Ed Ruth and Kevin Jackson were all impressive wrestlers who put together illustrious careers.

The trio combined has 11 All-American nods, five national titles, three Olympic appearances and an Olympic gold medal between them among other accolades.

They did it all, visualized their success and reached the pinnacle of the sport despite having very few people who looked like them who did the same.

McCoy is the first black national champion in Penn State wrestling history, Jackson is the second-ever black Olympic gold medalist in American history and Ruth is the only black three-time NCAA champion in Penn State history.

But it's in part because of what Bobby Douglas — the first black Olympic wrestler in history — and Kenny Monday, the first black Olympic gold medalist in history, as well as Nate Carr and others did that enabled McCoy, Ruth and Jackson to realize their goals were possible.

"As people in general when you see someone that looks like you accomplishing great things or accomplishing goals, or just being on that platform, it does motivate you to be able to visualize believe that you're capable as well," Jackson told the Daily Collegian.

It was Monday and others who inspired McCoy and helped him visualize the possibility for success in a sport that has been predominantly white for almost all of its existence.

But there was one place where wrestlers of color hadn't yet ascended to the top of their sport — inside the Penn State wrestling room.

Prior to McCoy's arrival in 1992, there were no black national champions in the first 84 years of the program's history.

It wasn't something that weighed heavily on McCoy's mind at first.

"My freshman year when we were warming up for practice, everyday I'd look at the wall of national champions and I pictured my picture on the wall," McCoy told the Daily Collegian. "It didn't necessarily ring to me that there were no black wrestlers on the wall, I just wanted to be on the wall of national champions."

However, as time went on and his career in a blue and white singlet progressed, McCoy began to better appreciate what it meant to finally have his picture up there on that wall.

Since McCoy graduated in 1997, Penn State has crowned several other black national champions including Phil Davis, Ruth, who captured three titles, and Mark Hall who became just the second freshman in program history to win a title back in 2017.

"When I got my picture on the wall, it wasn't something that was overwhelming that you see and think about every second, but then you go in and it's like 'wow that's the only one," McCoy said. "A couple years later, when Phil Davis won it was like 'Okay, now there's two,' and then Ed Ruth won so there's still more diversity. It wasn't an overt thing like 'Wow there aren't many of us out there, but it was one of those things where it's like 'wow there aren't many of us up there.'"

McCoy doesn't mind if you refer to him as one of the best black wrestlers of all-time or one of the best of all-time who happens to be black, just put him on equal footing and compare him on his merits to his white counterparts.

"As long as there's no judgement with it, I think it's fine however you want to categorize me," he said. "But if the situation where like, 'oh, he's one of the most impressive black wrestlers, but that puts him on the bottom of it so you've got all the non-black wrestlers and then you're at the top of the list of all black wrestlers but you're below everyone else in there that doesn't that, that makes it makes it more difficult to really hold that flag."

***

McCoy and Kevin Jackson have experienced both sides of being among the few people of color in a wrestling room.

There weren't — and still aren't — many black coaches in wrestlers' corners, but McCoy and Jackson got that chance.

Both spent time as NCAA Division I head coaches and both were successful — McCoy spent three years at Stanford and the last 11 at Maryland before stepping down at the end of last season, while Jackson spent eight years leading Iowa State.

McCoy went 131-130-1 over his career, captured three ACC Coach of the Year honors and coached 14 All-Americans.

"I feel like I had a really good reason to be named a head coach and in this position. I worked hard and had success as an assistant. So it was something that I was overtly aware of that there were not a whole lot of people of color coaching Division I and overall in the sport of wrestling percentage wise," McCoy said. "It wasn't one of those things I thought about everyday, but it was a thing."

Jackson went 68-57 leading the Cyclones from 2010-17 and coached four NCAA champions, nine Big 12 champs and 14 All-Americans.

It's not exclusive to the the last decade, but over the decade where McCoy and Jackson helmed their programs, they were among the only coaches of color at the Division I level.

According to the NCAA's demographic database, wrestling has been one of the whitest sports at the collegiate level.

From 2008-18, the median percentage of white coaches was 92 percent while the median percentage of white wrestlers was 79 percent.

"I believe in confident capable people doing jobs as opposed to just it being a race issue," Jackson said. "But I do believe quite a few minorities have been overlooked or underestimated or not given the opportunity that others have received. And I also believe that they're not that minorities aren't giving the same leeway to reach their goals and to accomplish what others have."

To be clear, Jackson isn't making excuses.

He recognizes the nature of college athletics and how winning and losing reign supreme and that he fell short of the goal he set out to accomplish at Iowa State — winning a national title.

"I know what performance looks like and I didn't reach my goal," he said.

McCoy and Jackson said the NCAA needs to take steps to remedy this situation and needs to take the commitment to expanding diversity seriously and can't just use it as a buzzword.

Though both were quick to point out that malice and malintent often likely aren't in play, but rather systemic and implicit biases exist which have precluded coaches of color from advancing.

"It can't be a situation of okay, let's just throw a bunch of diverse candidates in the pool and we've done our job. It's starting with having young coaches, having young athletes that are looking into the pipeline and saying 'yes this is a viable option for me later in my life," McCoy said.

“How do you do that? When it comes to diversity, it will happen over time but it's going to take longer because it takes much more time and energy for people to say 'oh wait a minute I'm in a room with a bunch of people that look just like me and we need to make an adjustment to get some more diversity in this room but right now I'm comfortable with this situation.'"

McCoy also encourages people to have the potentially uncomfortable conversations about race, as they provide for opportunities for growth and reflection, two things he feels are necessary to combating the current system.

"The more conversations people have and talk about it — and it's a sensitive thing you know. Not many people want to talk about diversity because you say the wrong thing and you say it the wrong way and it's like, well you didn't have any intention, but now you offended somebody," McCoy said. "And I think the reality is, we have to have the conversation you have to risk offending somebody so somebody can respond and if you said something you didn't realize it was offensive and now you're more educated about why it was offensive."

But, he also said it's imperative that these conversations about race and diversity aren't just had among diverse people but rather with white people at the table as well, otherwise the conversation doesn't get amplified.

Jackson feels the way to curb this issue extends far beyond any wrestling room.

"I think the biggest thing we suffer from in this country is a lack of empathy," he said. "Being able to put yourself in someone else's shoes and really empathize, really try to listen and understand where that person is coming from without our own judgment or our own opinion on what we believe or what we think."

McCoy echoed a similar feeling and dispelled the notion of people "not seeing color."

"People come out and say 'Oh, we don't see color.' And, you know, it's nice to have that sentiment, you know we're all just the same," McCoy said. "Well yes, we're all human beings, but there are certain things that different cultures experience that you have to recognize and embrace and celebrate those differences. That's the one thing I kind of take issue with when people are like 'Oh, I don't see any colors.' No, that doesn't help the situation, you have to see the color recognize the differences but not judge, one way or the other based on what you're seeing."

***

It's clear by most objective measures, Kerry McCoy, Ed Ruth and Kevin Jackson are among the best to ever step foot on a wrestling mat, bar none and without any qualifier necessary.

And after all of their accomplishments, the three will continue to serve as role models and inspirations for the next generation in their communities and beyond, something they all relish.

"I relish that being a being a model and being an example being something that, you know, all people look to, in general, but especially people in my community, it's great to be able to accept that role and to be proactive with it," McCoy said.

As a coach of color and wrestler of color, Jackson knows he has a unique opportunity to inspire people and act as a role model and become for so many what he had growing up.

"I would hope white kids would look at me the same way and say Kevin Jackson's a great wrestler, he's a good guy and I want to emulate what he's accomplished in the sports world and possibly be a head coach at the Division I level and coach the Olympic team and coach Olympic champions," Jackson said. "It's just not me wanting people of color and African Americans to look up to me, but I do think it's important to have someone that looks like you, that you can visualize yourself doing that. That's what I had."

While Ruth said race didn't play a huge part in his wrestling career, it's the opportunity he has isn't lost him

In fact, he wants people to strive for more than what he accomplished and hopes to be an example of why to never settle and get complacent.

"I'm so proud to see that. It makes me proud of it, that they can relate to me and see themselves as me," Ruth told the Collegian. "I want them to look up to me but I also want them to see me as more of a stepping stone. Most guys don't know they can do it until they see someone else do it. ‘It's not impossible, he did it.’"