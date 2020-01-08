Redshirt freshman Brody Teske is reportedly looking for a new home.

According to James R. Carlson of PennLive and BlueWhiteIllustrated, Cael Sanderson said that the 125-pounder has entered the transfer portal.

Teske, a native of Iowa, redshirted last season. He competed in tournaments unattached and compiled a 6-2 record overall.

Additionally, Carlson reported that incoming freshman Adam Busiello is now on Penn State's roster. Busiello committed to Penn State before flipping to Arizona State only to ultimately join the Nittany Lions.