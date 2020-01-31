The 2019-20 season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan for Penn State.

An early loss to Arizona State in November threatened to derail the Nittany Lions season, but the early troubles didn’t stop there.

Just as sophomore Brody Teske made the decision to transfer to UNI , national champ Anthony Cassar decided shortly after that he would retire as a Penn State wrestler.

The rather unexpected news that came from the two Nittany Lions at the time placed more doubt on Penn State’s chances to win the Big Ten once again.

Despite all of that, Penn State still heads into its biggest match of the season with a chance to take back the No. 1 ranking and become the favorite for the national title.

“Obviously Iowa has a great team and were excited to see where we are at,” Cael Sanderson said. “I don’t know if we’re going to rely on anything we did last week but these guys just have to go and be themselves and go compete.”

Penn State will have to remain focused on what has led it’s No. 2 ranking to still stand —No. 1 senior Mark Hall, No. 1 senior Vincenzo Joseph, No. 2 junior Nick Lee and No. 3 sophomore Roman Bravo-Young — in order to show out against the Hawkeyes.

After last weekend’s win over No. 7 Nebraska, these four Nittany Lions added another ranked win to their undefeated records and now will be apart of Penn State’s line-up on Friday, being four of the seven ranked wrestlers Penn State will have to offer.

“In the position we are in, it’s nice to see more guys wrestle really well but it’s January still so we got time to help everyone figure out what’s going to go down still,” Sanderson said.

However, Iowa’s line-up will be just as stacked, if not more.

The Hawkeyes will introduce 10 ranked wrestlers all in the top 10 with four placed in the top three— No. 1 Spencer Lee, No. 2 Austin DeSanto, No. 3 Pat Lugo, Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer.

Both Iowa and Penn State will enter the match with fairly balanced line-ups to claim victory with, but it won’t be the only advantage each side of the mat will have on Friday.

“Iowa’s big and loud and a lot like our place,” Mark Hall said. “I’m not going to let myself be nervous for this plus me and Vincenzo are the only ones who have wrestled against Iowa, but the environment there is something were used to as a team.”

Sanderson is all for the intensity of this match and the pressure his team is about to be under from those in the stands.

Because according to him, it’s what his team needs and what will make Penn State feel more at home.

“They have a lot of passionate fans who love wrestling throughout the entire state,” Sanderson said. “That’s the way we want it. You’re going to have these big matches in crazy atmospheres and it’s great for the sport.”