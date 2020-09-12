Despite entering Friday night's Bellator 245 event with confidence, Penn State's pair of former Nittany Lions on the card had mixed results.

The night was headlined by 2008 NCAA champion and four-time All-American Phil Davis, who took on former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a rematch.

Davis, a former Bellator light heavyweight champion, beat Machida once again, this time by a 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 split decision. Davis improved his professional record to 22-5-1.

Ruth had less success, losing by submission in just :59 seconds on a heel hook by Taylor Johnson. With the loss, Ruth dropped to 8-3 in his MMA career.

.@TombstoneMMA came away with the quick W in his Bellator debut tonight at #Bellator245. pic.twitter.com/8xTvRIoTKJ — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) September 12, 2020

Ruth tweeted out a statement after the fight, which said in part, "Learned last night that I still have a long way to go in mma, the fight did not go anywhere near where I expected..."

Learned last night that I still have a long way to go in mma, the fight did not go anywhere near where I expected, but I promised myself to never waste an opportunity to grow, thanks to everyone for the support, gonna heal and get my ass back to work. #Ezway #Deadicated — Dead (EZ) Ruth (@edruth67) September 12, 2020

The card marked the first time two Penn Staters shared a Bellator card since Bellator 186 when both Ruth and Davis competed and won at the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 3, 2017.

