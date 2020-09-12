Phil Davis v. Lyoto Machida Bellator 245
Buy Now

Former Penn State national champion Phil Davis (left) kicks Lyoto Machida in a rematch during Bellator 245. Davis won by split decision

 Photo Courtesy of Bellator

Despite entering Friday night's Bellator 245 event with confidence, Penn State's pair of former Nittany Lions on the card had mixed results.

The night was headlined by 2008 NCAA champion and four-time All-American Phil Davis, who took on former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a rematch.

Davis, a former Bellator light heavyweight champion, beat Machida once again, this time by a 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 split decision. Davis improved his professional record to 22-5-1.

Ruth had less success, losing by submission in just :59 seconds on a heel hook by Taylor Johnson. With the loss, Ruth dropped to 8-3 in his MMA career.

Ruth tweeted out a statement after the fight, which said in part, "Learned last night that I still have a long way to go in mma, the fight did not go anywhere near where I expected..."

The card marked the first time two Penn Staters shared a Bellator card since Bellator 186 when both Ruth and Davis competed and won at the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 3, 2017.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags