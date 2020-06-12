Mark Hall spent four years and won three Big Ten titles and an NCAA title in a Penn State singlet.

But on Friday, the three-time All-American and former national champion announced that he would continue his freestyle wrestling career elsewhere in the Keystone State — at the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center in Philadelphia in January 2021.

"I have not regretted a second at Penn State. Being a part of this blue and white family has been an absolute dream come true. For four years I pursued my goal of being the best wrestler I could be on the best team in the country. Three team titles and an individual NCAA Championship later, I can say I did just that," Hall said in a release from the Penn RTC. "I am and will always be proud to be a Nittany Lion. My last four years wearing that bold white stripe across my waist was nothing short of iconic. As the saying goes, nobody loves Penn State like Penn State loves Penn State."

Hall will be coached at the Penn RTC by former Olympic gold medalist Brandon Slay and will join a lineup of resident athletes that includes three-time All-Americans Joey McKenna, Ethan Lizak and David McFadden as well as two-time All-American and former Penn State wrestler Dan Vallimont.