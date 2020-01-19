Compared to coming back from a torn ACL, wrestling at Penn State and becoming an All-American, it is a seemingly easy task — but hopefully Shakur Rasheed knows how to make a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

It's a classic and something that's hard to mess up, but once Rasheed makes it, he'll be holding up his end of the deal he made with former roommate and current Rutgers 197-pounder Jordan Pagano as to if Rasheed would weigh more when the two faced off in the dual between Penn State and Rutgers.

"That was my boy. We bet each other a PB&J that I would weigh more than him, so I owe him a PB&J now," Rasheed said. "We're really cool."

Rasheed shut out Pagano 6-0, but lost the bet in the process, though the sandwich itself is indicative of something much larger.

It helps illustrate the culture inside Penn State's wrestling room and the relationships Rasheed has cultivated with all of his teammates over the years, that even those like Pagano, who aren't with the program anymore can still be close friends.

So despite the fact that Pagano hasn't competed in a Penn State singlet in close to five years and went 8-8 in his one redshirt season with the Nittany Lions, there was no ill will between the two when he and Rasheed faced off.

"Again, there's more things than wrestling," Rasheed said. "Obviously I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna want the dub and I'm gonna want to do the best I can, but that's my boy so that's not gonna change anything."

The relationships he's built are important to Rasheed, sure.

But the affable, easy-going senior from Coram, New York, had to tap into those relationships and find comfort in them — especially with his coaches — during his time off the mat rehabbing from injury.

Rasheed saw sporadic action his first few years at Penn State before a breakout Southern Scuffle performance two years ago propelled him to the starting lineup at 197 pounds where he garnered an All-American nod after finishing in seventh place.

He entered last season as the starter at 184 pounds but got hurt midseason and really never returned to form, ending his season with a quicker than expected exit at the NCAA Tournament.

But his comeback has been aided by the advice his coaches have given him and the goals they set out to accomplish.

Still, it was tough for Rasheed to not be on the mat competing and to just focus on getting healthy, but he's not interested in sulking about what happened or using it as an excuse.

"I don't want to get hurt. I don't want to have to go through that but at the same time, I put myself in that position and stuff like that happens. I can't dwell on it now," Rasheed said. "I've got the coaches and I just trust what they've got planned for me and I just kind of take it day by day. So yeah, it's been tough but there's tougher things in life."

Rasheed has gotten better day-by-day as he's set out to, and Cael Sanderson recognizes that, but both have bigger things in mind.

"Like he said, it's just about getting his confidence and making progress. I think he did that today and is looking good," Sanderson said following Rasheed's win over Pagano. "Just every match, he's got to keep climbing and we've got a month and a half and his goal is to win a national title so that's what we're moving toward."

In a year without stars like Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf, Anthony Cassar and others, Rasheed will be integral to Penn State's title hopes once again as he'll serve as a key veteran with a proven record of being able to produce at the NCAA Tournament.

"Our team, has a lot of potential. Just like any other year it's whoever scores the most points wins. For them individually, if you want to be a national champion, you've just got to score more points than your opponent and you've got to do that five times," Sanderson said. "So it's not easy, but we want to make things as simple as possible. This is a fun team and we've got the potential to score a lot of points."

Having had the year at 197 under his belt previously, Rasheed thinks he now has the requisite tools to reach his goal.

"I learned from that year. It's hard to know unless you actually put yourself through it and I had a whole year of that. So now I've kind of got to do things differently and they're the kind of things that our coaches always told me to do," Rasheed said. "But it's easier to be like 'yeah, yeah I got you coach,' than actually doing it."

Rasheed is keenly aware of all of this, but to simply leave it at keenly aware doesn't accurately convey just what's at stake for Rasheed or why he returned to Penn State for another year.

He wants to be more than just a go-to point-scorer come NCAAs — he wants to be the national champion at 197 pounds.

The friendships and relationships he's made are a nice and worthy consolation prize, and are certainly important to Rasheed, but that aspect of college and being a college athlete wasn't his ultimate goal.

"That's why I came here — to win a national title. I love my teammates, I love my coaches but I came here to win a national title. It's been a blessing to build these relationships but coming out of high school I wasn't thinking I'm gonna go to Penn State to make these relationships I wouldn't think I'd have — I came here to win national titles so of course I was gonna come back another year," Rasheed said. "If I could come back next year, I'd come back for a second national title. That's what we're here for."