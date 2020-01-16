On Tuesday, Anthony Cassar announced that his college wrestling career was over.

The reigning heavyweight took to Instagram and said he was finalizing his chapter as a college wrestler and was looking forward to what the future held.

Cassar’s decision will leave Penn State fans to reflect on what the important figure has done for the program and the success he has earned throughout his career.

His most accomplishable victories came fast and at several of the highest levels of competition as a wrestler.

Each of these accomplishments defines the meaning behind Cassar leaving this Penn State program as a legend.

These are five of the top moments from his career as a Nittany Lion.

A memorable dual against Lehigh

Cassar’s first real success in his career came in an important dual.

Penn State's rivalry with Lehigh is well known, and on Dec. 3, 2017, Cassar was then-No.1 Penn State’s last chance to defeat their in-state foe on the road.

And all the pressure was on Cassar — who was alternating as the starter at 197 with Shakur Rasheed — to come up clutch.

When it was Cassar’s turn to step onto the mat at 197, Penn State was trailing 19-17 as the Nittany Lions were looking to extend their winning streak against the Mountain Hawks.

With the pressure on his back, Cassar rose to the occasion in his defeat of Jake Jakobsen, securing four takedowns en route to an 8-3 decision and gave Penn State's first lead of the night at 20-19 as the Nittany Lions went on to win 23-19.

2019 Big Ten Championship

Cassar impressed all throughout the dual meet season, but the real thought that he was a legitimate title contender at the national level came at the Big Ten Tournament.

Cassar breezed through to the final of the Big Ten Tournament, where he went 3-0 before he beat then-No. 1 Gable Steveson of Minnesota by 4-3 decision to crown the Big ten title and qualify for his first NCAA Tournament.

Overall, he went 4-0 with two majors including one over No. 14 Conan Jennings of Northwestern in semifinals en route to his only Big Ten title.

NCAA title run

After coming out of his sophomore season injured, Cassar let those beyond the Penn State program, know what he was made of, going all the way his junior season.

He finished his junior season 30-1 overall with 15 majors, two tech falls and five pins, and was in search of reaching the goals he had when committing to be a Nittany Lion in 2014.

In Pittsburgh on March 23, 2019, Cassar became an NCAA Champion after defeating four ranked wrestlers.

First, he pinned Antonio Pelusi of Franklin & Marshall, then majored over No. 15 Tate Orndoff of Utah Valley and shut out No. 7 Trent Hillger of Wisconsin.

The domination was just getting started as he beat No. 3 Gable Stevenson of Minnesota in the national semifinals and dominated No.1 Derek White of Oklahoma State in the NCAA finals posting a 10-1 major.

First BJC Dual win

Cassar entered his new weight class of 285 in his senior year and after a few matches won in Rec Hall, his first-ever dual meet held in the Bryce Jordan Center was a success as well.

While Rec Hall is the preeminent college wrestling venue, the BJC was Cassar's first real chance to get more than the usual 6,500 eyes on him.

On Feb. 1, 2019, then No.1 Penn State beat Michigan then No.5 Michigan 25-11 and Cassar closed things out with a major decision.

Cassar wrestled against then-No. 8 Mason Parris and had an early 6-1 lead which never ended allowing the senior Nittany Lion to continue dominating and win by a 19-8 major decision, reveling in the spotlight once again.

The BJC dual win for Cassar last season was the first of his career.

Cassar beats Nick Nevills to break into the starting lineup

Prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, it was revealed that Cassar would be moving up to heavyweight, but there was one problem.

To enter into the starting lineup, Cassar would have to win the spot over former two-time All-American Nick Nevills, which wasn't an easy task.

Cassar won the wrestle-off and was named the full-time heavyweight starter last season, and without that catalyzing and defining moment, none of the other ones on this list would've been possible.