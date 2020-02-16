As Jarod Verkleeren nears the end of his sophomore season as a Nittany Lion, nearly half of his matches have seen a similar outcome—an unsuccessful end.

At 149, Verkleeren was the fourth wrestler of the No. 2 Penn State v. No. 3 Ohio State matchup that took place in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday and his performance resembled that of last weekend’s against Minnesota and earlier this season against Iowa.

In Penn State’s 19-17 loss to the Hawkeyes and its 31-10 victory over the Gophers, Verkleeren battled each time he stepped onto the mat, but it wasn’t enough to help his team move closer to a victory.

Despite Verkleeren adding another loss to his record on Saturday, all three hard-fought falls by decision to the No. 6, No. 3 and No. 1 wrestlers in the country spoke more about what type of future role he is going to fill for Penn State.

It’s been a struggle for Verkleeren to finish strong, but Cael Sanderson sees the sophomore having more potential throughout his Penn State career in getting to where he expects to be.

“That is kind of his story. He has been right there in a lot of his matches and I think he can win those matches but he has to go get that takedown,” Sanderson said.

It has been done before.

As Penn State closes out Big Ten play, Verkleeren holds five victories to his name where three were the result of one or more takedown.

Against Wisconsin, Northwestern and Illinois, Verkleeren posted victory in all three with a total of six takedowns.

Whether or not the 2020 season has been about trying to find consistency for the sophomore, his progress since last season has proved his abilities to become a top contender for Penn State as its season continues.

In his redshirt season, he battled to find a full time role on the starting lineup and split time as the dual starter at 149. He posted a 5-2 dual meet record and went on to finish 3-2 in Big Ten dual action.

And as a part of Penn State’s group of young and talented wrestlers, Verkleeren has improved from his 15-6 overall record, four pins, two techs and four majors last season.

“He has been in some pretty tight matches and scrambles that he has done pretty darn good in,” Sanderson said. “He’s tough on the mat.”

Verkleeren still has time to develop into a wrestler with All-Big Ten potential and join a long line of successful wrestlers at Penn State.

It might only take one match for Verkleeran to take the next step toward being one of the Nittany Lions’ stars on the mat in future years.

“If you can go take on the No. 1 guy in the country in overtime you can definitely be an All-American and be in the mix there,” Sanderson said. “So, hopefully after coming off of last weekend and now this weekend, he knows that and believes it.”